Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' Makes Waves on Day 1, Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark?

Whenever 'Baahubali' of the South film industry, Prabhas, appears on screen, old box office records tend to tremble. His latest film 'The Raja Saab' was released in cinemas on January 9 and, as expected, has created a tsunami in terms of earnings. The craze among the audience to watch the film is tremendous. Yesterday, videos of Prabhas's fans went viral on social media; some brought crocodiles, while others set theatres on fire. Now, the figures that have emerged are quite shocking.
'The Raja Saab' is a horror-comedy film. Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt also plays an important role in it. There has been a lot of buzz among the audience about this for a long time. However, in the initial reviews, some fans believe that Prabhas does not appear as comfortable in the horror-comedy genre as expected. Despite this, there is a huge crowd of audiences in the theatres, and it is receiving a good response.
According to the initial figures from box office tracker Sacnilk, 'The Raja Saab' grossed ₹54.15 crore on its opening day, including paid previews. Worldwide, it has collected ₹90 crore. The India gross collection stands at ₹64 crore. The film has collected ₹26 crore overseas. The worldwide gross has reached approximately ₹90-100 crore.
Although the film has entered the ₹100 crore club, Prabhas has not been able to break the record of his previous mega-hit film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. 'Kalki' had made a historic opening of ₹191 crore worldwide on its first day. Compared to that, 'The Raja Saab's performance has been a bit slower. Due to the average reviews of the film, all eyes are now on whether the film can maintain its momentum over the weekend.
The film boasts a large star cast, including actors like Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhi Agarwal. It will be interesting to see how well the film performs in the Monday test.
