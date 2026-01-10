Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' Makes Waves on Day 1, Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark?

'The Raja Saab' is a horror-comedy film. Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt also plays an important role in it. There has been a lot of buzz among the audience about this for a long time. However, in the initial reviews, some fans believe that Prabhas does not appear as comfortable in the horror-comedy genre as expected. Despite this, there is a huge crowd of audiences in the theatres, and it is receiving a good response.