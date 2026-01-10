10 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Tollywood

Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' Makes Waves on Day 1, Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark?

For some time now, the film 'Dhurandhar' has been ruling the box office, but now Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' has arrived to challenge it.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 prabhas film entry 100 crore club beat dhurandhar

Image: Patrika

Whenever 'Baahubali' of the South film industry, Prabhas, appears on screen, old box office records tend to tremble. His latest film 'The Raja Saab' was released in cinemas on January 9 and, as expected, has created a tsunami in terms of earnings. The craze among the audience to watch the film is tremendous. Yesterday, videos of Prabhas's fans went viral on social media; some brought crocodiles, while others set theatres on fire. Now, the figures that have emerged are quite shocking.

The Raja Saab's First Day Collection

'The Raja Saab' is a horror-comedy film. Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt also plays an important role in it. There has been a lot of buzz among the audience about this for a long time. However, in the initial reviews, some fans believe that Prabhas does not appear as comfortable in the horror-comedy genre as expected. Despite this, there is a huge crowd of audiences in the theatres, and it is receiving a good response.

'Century' in Worldwide Collection

According to the initial figures from box office tracker Sacnilk, 'The Raja Saab' grossed ₹54.15 crore on its opening day, including paid previews. Worldwide, it has collected ₹90 crore. The India gross collection stands at ₹64 crore. The film has collected ₹26 crore overseas. The worldwide gross has reached approximately ₹90-100 crore.

Prabhas Fails to Break His Own Film's Record

Although the film has entered the ₹100 crore club, Prabhas has not been able to break the record of his previous mega-hit film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. 'Kalki' had made a historic opening of ₹191 crore worldwide on its first day. Compared to that, 'The Raja Saab's performance has been a bit slower. Due to the average reviews of the film, all eyes are now on whether the film can maintain its momentum over the weekend.

The film boasts a large star cast, including actors like Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhi Agarwal. It will be interesting to see how well the film performs in the Monday test.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

tollywood

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 04:58 pm

News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' Makes Waves on Day 1, Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark?

Big News

View All

Tollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Happy Birthday Yash: Running Away From Home with Empty Pockets to Becoming a Megastar

KGF Star Yash Birthday
Tollywood

Renowned Malayalam Actor and Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Dies at 62 After Battling Kidney Issues

Kannan Pattambi
Tollywood

Thalapathy Vijay: Superstar reveals the real reason for leaving the film industry for the first time

Thalapathy Vijay Quitting film Industry Reason revealed fans emotional for actor speech
Tollywood

Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Dies by Suicide at 30

Tollywood

AVM Saravanan, Renowned Film Producer, Passes Away Day After Celebrating His Birthday

Legendary film producer AVM Saravanan Passed Away at 89 due to age health issue after dharmendra death
Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.