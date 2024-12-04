scriptPushpa 2: No 3D version for opening, major update on run time | Pushpa 2: No 3D version for opening, major update on run time | Latest News | Patrika News
Tollywood

Pushpa 2: No 3D version for opening, major update on run time

Pushpa 2 Update Before Release: Fans of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ are about to be disappointed.

MumbaiDec 04, 2024 / 11:46 am

Patrika Desk

Pushpa 2 Update Before Release:

Pushpa 2 Release Update: Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2, set for Thursday, December 5. However, a major update has emerged, surprising many. While bookings are in full swing, film critic Taran Adarsh has shared news that has left fans shocked.
‘Pushpa 2’ Fans Disappointed Before Release (Pushpa 2 Update)

The film ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is the sequel to the 2021 film ‘Pushpa The Rise’. The first part of Pushpa 2 was a blockbuster. Fans went crazy over its songs and dialogues. Now Pushpa 2 is coming. The craze for the film can be gauged from its advance booking. It is being said that Pushpa 2 will break the records of big films like Jawan, Pathan, and Gadar 2 on the opening day. The film can collect up to Rs 100 crore on the first day itself. But just a few hours before the release, it has been revealed that the 3D version of the film will not be released this week. This big information has been shared by Taran Adarsh through his tweet. He wrote, “Pushpa 2′ 3D version will not be released this week, i.e., on Thursday, December 5. Fans will only be able to watch the 2D version.” Along with this, he has also informed us that all Hindi shows for the night have been cancelled, meaning fans will not be able to watch the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 at night.
Pushpa 2 Runtime Update

According to sources, the producers are planning to release the 3D version on the next Friday, i.e., December 13. This is because the 3D prints will be ready by then. All exhibitors have been informed about this. Along with this, an update has also come on the runtime of the film ‘Pushpa 2’. Taran Adarsh has told through a separate post that the runtime of the film will be 3 hours 20 minutes 38 seconds. The film will be quite long, this big information has come to the fore.
