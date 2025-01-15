Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Announced, Actor Appears Bloodied in Promo

Jailer 2 Announcement: South Indian megastar Rajinikanth, at 74, is all set to once again enthral the box office. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, Jailer, and their wait is finally over. The announcement of Jailer 2 has been made, along with a promotional teaser that’s creating a storm on social media. The film promises spectacular action sequences featuring Rajinikanth, glimpses of which are showcased in the promo. Since the announcement, fans are eagerly awaiting the release date.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Announced
The teaser opens with director Nelson and music director Anirudh discussing something in a house when suddenly, gunfire and vandalism erupt around them. Rajinikanth then makes a dramatic entrance, his eyes blazing with anger, a gun and sword in hand. He questions Nelson and Anirudh, who are hiding, about the attackers before setting off to eliminate them. The 4-minute teaser is packed with intense action. Jailer was the second highest-grossing film of Rajinikanth’s career, and anticipation for its sequel is incredibly high. While the release date hasn’t been revealed yet, fans are eagerly awaiting its announcement.
4-Minute Jailer 2 Promo Released
Besides Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the film Coolie, which may feature stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. There are also rumours of Aamir Khan’s involvement. It’s shaping up to be a multi-starrer movie.