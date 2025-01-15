Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Announced, Actor Appears Bloodied in Promo

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Announced The teaser opens with director Nelson and music director Anirudh discussing something in a house when suddenly, gunfire and vandalism erupt around them. Rajinikanth then makes a dramatic entrance, his eyes blazing with anger, a gun and sword in hand. He questions Nelson and Anirudh, who are hiding, about the attackers before setting off to eliminate them. The 4-minute teaser is packed with intense action. Jailer was the second highest-grossing film of Rajinikanth’s career, and anticipation for its sequel is incredibly high. While the release date hasn’t been revealed yet, fans are eagerly awaiting its announcement.

4-Minute Jailer 2 Promo Released Besides Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the film Coolie, which may feature stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. There are also rumours of Aamir Khan's involvement. It's shaping up to be a multi-starrer movie.