scriptRajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Announced, Actor Appears Bloodied in Promo | Latest News | Patrika News
Tollywood

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Announced, Actor Appears Bloodied in Promo

Jailer 2 Promo: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has been officially announced, with the release of its exciting promo. Fans are ecstatic at the news.

MumbaiJan 15, 2025 / 12:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Jailer 2 Announcement

Jailer 2 Announcement

Jailer 2 Announcement: South Indian megastar Rajinikanth, at 74, is all set to once again enthral the box office. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, Jailer, and their wait is finally over. The announcement of Jailer 2 has been made, along with a promotional teaser that’s creating a storm on social media. The film promises spectacular action sequences featuring Rajinikanth, glimpses of which are showcased in the promo. Since the announcement, fans are eagerly awaiting the release date.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Announced

The teaser opens with director Nelson and music director Anirudh discussing something in a house when suddenly, gunfire and vandalism erupt around them. Rajinikanth then makes a dramatic entrance, his eyes blazing with anger, a gun and sword in hand. He questions Nelson and Anirudh, who are hiding, about the attackers before setting off to eliminate them. The 4-minute teaser is packed with intense action. Jailer was the second highest-grossing film of Rajinikanth’s career, and anticipation for its sequel is incredibly high. While the release date hasn’t been revealed yet, fans are eagerly awaiting its announcement.

4-Minute Jailer 2 Promo Released

Besides Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the film Coolie, which may feature stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. There are also rumours of Aamir Khan’s involvement. It’s shaping up to be a multi-starrer movie.

News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Announced, Actor Appears Bloodied in Promo

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

National News

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

in 4 hours

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

National News

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

in 4 hours

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

Education News

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

in 5 hours

Sporting World Mourns Passing of Legendary Tony Book

Sports

Sporting World Mourns Passing of Legendary Tony Book

in 4 hours

Latest Tollywood

Toxic Teaser: Yash's 'Toxic' Birthday Surprise Leaves Fans Speechless

Tollywood

Toxic Teaser: Yash's 'Toxic' Birthday Surprise Leaves Fans Speechless

1 week ago

Yash’s latest poster for Toxic released, fans say 2000 crore loading

Entertainment

Yash’s latest poster for Toxic released, fans say 2000 crore loading

1 week ago

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

2 weeks ago

Veteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared

Tollywood

Veteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared

3 weeks ago

Trending Entertainment News

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Announced, Actor Appears Bloodied in Promo

टॉलीवुड

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Announced, Actor Appears Bloodied in Promo

in 4 hours

Sara Ali Khan's Sacrifice for 'Sky Force', Upcoming Film with Akshay Kumar

बॉलीवुड

Sara Ali Khan's Sacrifice for 'Sky Force', Upcoming Film with Akshay Kumar

in 4 hours

War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release

बॉलीवुड

War 2: Hrithik Roshan Shares Major Update, Fans Thrilled Ahead of Release

2 days ago

Akaay Kohli Photo: Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay’s face revealed

बॉलीवुड

Akaay Kohli Photo: Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay’s face revealed

2 days ago

Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

बॉलीवुड

Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.