Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engaged, Wedding Expected in 2026

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Image: Patrika)
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are engaged: Big news is emerging from the homes of South cinema superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Reports suggest that the couple has secretly gotten engaged. This news is creating a stir across the film industry and among their fans. People are congratulating the couple on social media.
According to sources, the engagement of Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda was a very private affair, attended only by both families and a few very close friends. The entire event was kept away from the media's gaze to prevent the news from leaking. Currently, no pictures of this engagement have surfaced, and it is said that the news will remain confidential until the two actors make an official announcement themselves.
News of Vijay and Rashmika's relationship had been circulating for a long time. Although both never openly admitted their relationship, they were seen together on several occasions. The two were often spotted out at restaurants and on vacations together. Their fans had also been speculating about their relationship for a long time. Now, the news of their engagement has put an end to all these rumours.
Sources also indicate that the couple might get married next year, in February 2026. However, no date has been finalised yet. It is expected that an official announcement will be made soon, after which fans will receive more information.
Vijay Deverakonda made his mark with superhit films like 'Pelli Choopulu', 'Arjun Reddy', and 'Geetha Govindam'. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna earned the title of 'National Crush' with pan-India blockbuster films like 'Pushpa' and 'Animal'. The two have worked together in films such as 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. It is rumoured that this pair will soon be seen together on the big screen for the third time.
