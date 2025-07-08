Renowned Lyricist Siva Shakti Datta Passes Away

Siva Shakti Datta penned lyrics for several films by Rajamouli and M.M. Keeravani, including 'Sai', 'Chatrapati', 'Magadheera', 'Baahubali', 'RRR', and 'Hanu-Man'. Years ago, he also directed a film titled 'Chandrahasa'. It is noteworthy that Siva Shakti Datta was born in 1932 as Koduri Subbarao. He had a strong inclination towards art from a young age. Due to leaving school, he ran away from home and joined the Sir J.J. School of Arts in Mumbai. After completing his diploma, he returned to his ancestral village, Kovvur. During that time, he was a painter known as Kamlesh. Later, he changed his name to Siva Shakti Datta.