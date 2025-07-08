Renowned Lyricist Siva Shakti Datta Passes Away

Siva Shakti Datta Passed Away: Veteran lyricist Siva Shakti Datta passed away on Monday night. He breathed his last at his residence in Manikonda, Hyderabad. He was 92 years old. Besides being a lyricist, he was also a screenwriter, painter, director, and producer in Telugu cinema. His passing has sent shockwaves through the entire industry, with fans paying tribute on social media.
Siva Shakti Datta was also the father of Oscar-winning M.M. Keeravani, the renowned music composer behind the scores for 'Baahubali' and other S.S. Rajamouli films. His father contributed significantly to the industry with his memorable music, which will forever remain in people's hearts and minds.
Siva Shakti Datta was a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. Following his demise, many are expressing their shock and paying their last respects. Megastar Chiranjeevi also expressed his condolences and paid tribute to Siva Shakti Datta in Telugu. He wrote, "Sri Siva Shakti Datta garu, a painter, Sanskrit scholar, writer, storyteller, and a man of multifaceted talents. I am deeply saddened by the news of his passing. May the Almighty grant his soul peace... I extend my deepest condolences to my friend Keeravani garu and his family members."
Siva Shakti Datta penned lyrics for several films by Rajamouli and M.M. Keeravani, including 'Sai', 'Chatrapati', 'Magadheera', 'Baahubali', 'RRR', and 'Hanu-Man'. Years ago, he also directed a film titled 'Chandrahasa'. It is noteworthy that Siva Shakti Datta was born in 1932 as Koduri Subbarao. He had a strong inclination towards art from a young age. Due to leaving school, he ran away from home and joined the Sir J.J. School of Arts in Mumbai. After completing his diploma, he returned to his ancestral village, Kovvur. During that time, he was a painter known as Kamlesh. Later, he changed his name to Siva Shakti Datta.