Tollywood

Rishabh Shetty's Double Role in 'Kantara Chapter 2' Leaves Audiences Astonished Even After Theatre Viewing

Rishabh Shetty played a double role in the blockbuster film Kantara Chapter 2. People couldn't recognise the actor even after watching it in the theatre. Now, everyone is stunned after watching the BTS video.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Kantara Chapter 2 Rishab Shetty Double Role

Kantara Chapter 2 (Image: Patrika)

Kantara Chapter 2 Rishab Shetty Double Role: The film Kantara Chapter 2 has become this year's blockbuster. While the audience showered immense love on the film's cast, another significant piece of news has emerged that people were unaware of until now. Rishab Shetty played a double role in Kantara Chapter 2, with his makeup taking approximately 7 to 8 hours. After the transformation, even the makers couldn't recognise him. This truth has come out through BTS videos of the film.

Rishab Shetty Played a Double Role

Rishab Shetty has been called the pillar of Kantara Chapter 2. While everyone was already aware of his primary character, he was unrecognisable in his second role. In Kantara 2, Rishab Shetty played the aged character of 'Mykara'. Yes, the character of Mykara in the film was portrayed by Rishab Shetty himself.

People Couldn't Recognise Him Even After Watching in the Theatre

Even after watching Kantara Chapter 2 in theatres, people couldn't recognise that it was Rishab Shetty. Many were surprised by this, as Rishab Shetty underwent a remarkable transformation to embody this role. After the success of Kantara 2, the makers have released a BTS video. In it, Rishab Shetty is seen undergoing the makeup process for the character of Mykara. It took Rishab approximately 7-8 hours to achieve this look, and he continued this process for several days.

Kantara Chapter 2 BTS Video Surfaces

As soon as this transformation video of Rishab Shetty surfaced, everyone was astonished. People started commenting. While some praised Rishab's commitment, many also lauded the hard work of his makeup team. One user wrote, "What dedication, sir! I watched the film three times in the theatre, but I never realised you played that role. Salutations to you, sir."

Fans Praise Makeup Artist on Social Media

Another user wrote, "I believe 99% of people would have thought that the character of 'Mykara' was played by someone else. The level of acting was such, and hats off to the makeup artists as well! I myself didn't know until I read it somewhere and searched for it after returning from the theatre."

It is worth noting that the film Kantara Chapter 2 has become the highest-grossing film of 2025. With a total collection of ₹808 crore, 'Chhava' was previously the biggest Indian film of the year, but now 'Kantara Chapter 1' has broken this record. The film's total worldwide collection has reached ₹809 crore, surpassing 'Chhava'.

