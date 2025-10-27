Rishabh Shetty's Double Role in 'Kantara Chapter 2' Leaves Audiences Astonished Even After Theatre Viewing

Even after watching Kantara Chapter 2 in theatres, people couldn't recognise that it was Rishab Shetty. Many were surprised by this, as Rishab Shetty underwent a remarkable transformation to embody this role. After the success of Kantara 2, the makers have released a BTS video. In it, Rishab Shetty is seen undergoing the makeup process for the character of Mykara. It took Rishab approximately 7-8 hours to achieve this look, and he continued this process for several days.