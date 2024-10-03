For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

Samantha and Naga Both Gave Their First Statement on Divorce (Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Konda Surekha’s Comment) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has never talked about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Although she has posted about her divorce and heartbreak on Instagram, she has never responded to it herself. Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has made a statement about Samantha’s divorce. She said, “BRS President KTR is the reason for Naga and Samantha’s divorce.” After Konda Surekha’s statement, Samantha got angry. Then, Samantha gave her response. She said, “‘As a woman, working outside, surviving in the glamorous industry where women are treated as mere props, loving, falling in love, standing up, and fighting… it takes a lot of courage. Konda Surekha garu, I am proud of my journey, please don’t spoil it. I hope you understand that as a minister, your words have a lot of value. I request you to be responsible and respectful towards people’s privacy.”

Samantha Calls Divorce a Personal Matter (Konda Surekha on Samantha's Divorce) Samantha wrote further, "Divorce is my personal matter, and I request you not to make speculations about it. Our decision to keep things private doesn't mean that wrong statements can be made. I want to clarify that my divorce was a mutual decision and there was no political conspiracy involved. Please keep my name out of your political matters."

Now, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha’s ex-husband, has also responded. He wrote, “The decision to divorce is the most difficult decision in anyone’s life. After a lot of thought, my ex-partner (Samantha) and I decided to separate amicably. Today, Minister Konda Surekha garu has made a false and baseless claim. It is shameful to use celebrities’ names to get attention and exploit them.” It is worth noting that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced in 2021, and the reason for their divorce was said to be mutual consent.