scriptFor the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate… | Latest News | Patrika News
Tollywood

For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Naga Chaitanya Divorce: South star Samantha has reacted to her divorce from Naga Chaitanya for the first time. Everyone is shocked to hear this.

MumbaiOct 03, 2024 / 11:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu React Konda Surekha Comment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu React Konda Surekha Comment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Konda Surekha’s Comment: Samantha Ruth Prabhu never talks about her divorce. Today, Samantha has opened up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya after three years. She has told everything about why and how her divorce happened. Everyone is shocked to hear this. There is a stir on social media. Samantha has said that she will never talk about this again. Her fans are supporting her, saying, “Don’t worry, Samantha, we are with you and will always be with you.”

Samantha and Naga Both Gave Their First Statement on Divorce (Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Konda Surekha’s Comment)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has never talked about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Although she has posted about her divorce and heartbreak on Instagram, she has never responded to it herself. Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has made a statement about Samantha’s divorce. She said, “BRS President KTR is the reason for Naga and Samantha’s divorce.” After Konda Surekha’s statement, Samantha got angry. Then, Samantha gave her response. She said, “‘As a woman, working outside, surviving in the glamorous industry where women are treated as mere props, loving, falling in love, standing up, and fighting… it takes a lot of courage. Konda Surekha garu, I am proud of my journey, please don’t spoil it. I hope you understand that as a minister, your words have a lot of value. I request you to be responsible and respectful towards people’s privacy.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Konda Surekha's Comment

Samantha Calls Divorce a Personal Matter (Konda Surekha on Samantha’s Divorce)

Samantha wrote further, “Divorce is my personal matter, and I request you not to make speculations about it. Our decision to keep things private doesn’t mean that wrong statements can be made. I want to clarify that my divorce was a mutual decision and there was no political conspiracy involved. Please keep my name out of your political matters.”
Now, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha’s ex-husband, has also responded. He wrote, “The decision to divorce is the most difficult decision in anyone’s life. After a lot of thought, my ex-partner (Samantha) and I decided to separate amicably. Today, Minister Konda Surekha garu has made a false and baseless claim. It is shameful to use celebrities’ names to get attention and exploit them.” It is worth noting that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced in 2021, and the reason for their divorce was said to be mutual consent.

News / Entertainment / Tollywood / For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Reaction of Leaders After Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress, Know What They Said

National News

Haryana Election: Reaction of Leaders After Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress, Know What They Said

in 5 hours

Adani Group and Google’s big deal, PM Modi’s resolve to achieve this goal

National News

Adani Group and Google’s big deal, PM Modi’s resolve to achieve this goal

in 5 hours

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

Religion and Spirituality

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

in 5 hours

For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

Tollywood

For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

in 5 hours

Latest Tollywood

Prabhas: Big Update on Upcoming Film ‘Fauji’, Jaya Prada Joins Madurai Shooting Schedule, Know the Reason?

Entertainment

Prabhas: Big Update on Upcoming Film ‘Fauji’, Jaya Prada Joins Madurai Shooting Schedule, Know the Reason?

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.