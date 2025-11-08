Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tollywood

Dies Irae: Malayalam Horror Film Poised to Challenge the Reign of Hindi Cinema

This South horror thriller film was released on October 31 and, with its brilliant story, carved a place in the hearts of critics and audiences.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

साउथ की इस हॉरर फिल्म के आगे Thamma हुई पानी-पानी, आखिर क्यों 18 साल से कम उम्र वालों की एंट्री है बैन

Image: (X @IMDb_in)

Dies Irae: The magic of 'Thamma' is currently captivating the box office. The film had already crossed the ₹10 crore mark within four days of its release. Its suspense, horror, and action have been widely discussed. However, today we are going to tell you about a film that rivals 'Thamma' in terms of suspense and horror.

Now, the Malayalam horror film 'Dies Irae' has presented itself as a contender to shake the throne of Hindi cinema. This film, starring superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, has surprised everyone with its spectacular performance in terms of earnings.

Thamma is no match for this horror film

In fact, the horror-thriller 'Dies Irae' is a film starring Pranav Mohanlal, son of Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal. It was released at the box office on October 31 and, with its brilliant story, carved a place in the hearts of critics and audiences. The film is receiving a positive response from fans, which is directly reflected in its box office collection.

According to Sacnilk, within just 7 days of its release, this horror-thriller has earned over ₹25 crore at the domestic box office. Furthermore, Pranav Mohanlal's 'Dies Irae' has also surpassed the ₹100 crore mark in its worldwide collection. It is worth noting that the film was made on a very low budget, and in comparison, 'Dies Irae' has already earned double its budget in the first week of its release. This is why this South Indian horror-thriller film appears to be overshadowing Bollywood's 'Thamma'.

Bizarre and Terrifying

On the other hand, the story of this film presents such bizarre and terrifying events that children under 18 are strictly advised not to watch it. In fact, the film's story is completely different and more frightening than 'Thamma'. You can gauge how powerful the film's story is from its IMDb rating.

The film 'Dies Irae' has received an excellent rating of 7.9/10 from IMDb, making it a 'must-watch' horror-thriller film. If you haven't watched these two films yet, you can consider doing so.




















FilmTotal CollectionRelease Date
ThammaIndia Net Collection 127.9 Cr
Worldwide Collection 177 Cr		October 21
Dies IraeIndia Net Collection 26.45 Cr
Worldwide Collection 55.25 Cr		October 31

