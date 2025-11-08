Dies Irae: Malayalam Horror Film Poised to Challenge the Reign of Hindi Cinema

According to Sacnilk, within just 7 days of its release, this horror-thriller has earned over ₹25 crore at the domestic box office. Furthermore, Pranav Mohanlal's 'Dies Irae' has also surpassed the ₹100 crore mark in its worldwide collection. It is worth noting that the film was made on a very low budget, and in comparison, 'Dies Irae' has already earned double its budget in the first week of its release. This is why this South Indian horror-thriller film appears to be overshadowing Bollywood's 'Thamma'.