From Riches to Rags… The Industry King Who Ate Off a ‘Golden Plate’, Went to Jail, Watch His Full Story in This Film

Kaantha movie Poster (Image: X @we_are_dulquer)
Dulquer Salmaan Film Kaantha: Everyone aspires to be a king in the film industry, a dream realised by only a select few stars. Some stars, despite achieving success, remain behind the tag of 'superstar' because their message doesn't reach fans at the right time. This happened with the star of 'Sanam Teri Kasam', who found fame nine years after the film's release.
Indeed, there are many stars who struggle continuously. However, there are also some celebrities who gained fame in the film world, became superstars, and then had their entire careers ruined due to a controversy. Today, we are going to tell you about one such legendary actor.
The person we are talking about is M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, considered the first superstar of Tamil cinema. According to reports, Dulquer Salmaan is bringing his biopic film 'Kaantha', which will showcase the story of this actor's rise from rags to riches.
Born on March 1, 1910, in Tamil Nadu, M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar began his film career at the age of 24 with the film 'Pavalakkodi' and overnight became the first superstar of the Tamil film industry. He worked in 15 films in his career, of which 6 proved to be hits. You can gauge the stardom of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar from the fact that his 1944 film 'Haridas' ran continuously for 3 years at Chennai's Broadway Theatre. It is worth mentioning that besides being a successful actor, Thyagaraja Bhagavathar was also a singer and made significant contributions to the world of Carnatic and Tamil music.
Not only this, after becoming a superstar, M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar started living a luxurious lifestyle, and it is said that he used to eat off a gold plate. Before independence, he owned several expensive cars like a Mercedes. He had three large bungalows, and a convoy of cars would accompany him when he travelled. But as they say, when wealth goes to one's head, a person becomes blind to everything.
M. K. T.'s life was shaken when he was accused of the murder of film journalist Lakshmikantan and had to face imprisonment. He was sentenced to 4 years in this murder case, but after a retrial two years later, his sentence was reduced by 2 years. After being released from jail, M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar quit acting, and his stardom gradually faded. He fell from grace, and everything he had was ruined by the ravages of time. He then bid farewell to this world on November 1, 1959, at the age of just 49, battling problems like diabetes and liver issues.
Indeed, the story of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar will now be shown in actor Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film 'Kaantha', which is set to release on November 14 at the box office. Furthermore, the film's makers claim that it is not a biopic of M. K. but is purely a work of fiction. However, based on the trailer and the buzz, it is believed that 'Kaantha' is based on the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar.
