From Riches to Rags… The Industry King Who Ate Off a ‘Golden Plate’, Went to Jail, Watch His Full Story in This Film

M. K. T.'s life was shaken when he was accused of the murder of film journalist Lakshmikantan and had to face imprisonment. He was sentenced to 4 years in this murder case, but after a retrial two years later, his sentence was reduced by 2 years. After being released from jail, M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar quit acting, and his stardom gradually faded. He fell from grace, and everything he had was ruined by the ravages of time. He then bid farewell to this world on November 1, 1959, at the age of just 49, battling problems like diabetes and liver issues.