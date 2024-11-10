scriptThe leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce | Latest News | Patrika News
Tollywood

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

Prabhas is once again set to create a bang at the box office with his new film Kannappa. Some photos from the film’s set have been leaked, revealing his role.

MumbaiNov 10, 2024 / 10:13 am

Patrika Desk

Prabhas Movie Kannappa

Prabhas Movie Kannappa

Prabhas Movie Kannappa photo leaked: The fans of Prabhas have been waiting for his film Kannappa since Kal 2898 AD. Now, some photos of Prabhas from the film’s set have been leaked, revealing his special role in the film. This has made his fans very happy, but the makers are angry. They have started searching for the person who leaked the photos and have also made an announcement.
The makers are looking for the person who leaked the photos and has announced a reward of 5 lakh rupees for anyone who provides information about the person. The makers have also requested fans not to share the leaked photos on social media.

Prabhas’ role in Kannappa revealed

Prabhas has played many different characters before, and in Kannappa, he will be seen in a cameo role. The leaked photo suggests that he will be playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film. The makers did not want to reveal this to the fans, but now that the photo has been leaked, the production house has released a statement. They have announced that they will take strict action against the person who leaked the photo.

Makers announce a big reward to catch the person who leaked the photo

The makers have released a statement saying, “We have put our heart and soul into making Kannappa over the past eight years. After two years of production, our team is now ready to bring the film to the audience. Sadly, we have learned that a photo from the film has been leaked without our knowledge.

Makers file a police complaint

The leaked photo affects not only our work but also the 2000 VFX artists and thousands of people working on the film. The person responsible for the leak will be caught, and a police complaint has been filed. We will take legal action. The production house will reward 5 lakh rupees to anyone who provides information about the person who leaked the photo.
Prabhas Movie Kannappa photo leaked

News / Entertainment / Tollywood / The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

Tollywood

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

in 2 hours

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

Political

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

in 3 hours

IND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja

in 4 hours

Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Treating pimples to wrinkles

Beauty Tips

Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Treating pimples to wrinkles

in 3 hours

Latest Tollywood

For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

Tollywood

For the first time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘dam of patience’ broke on divorce, said- Naga and I are separate…

1 month ago

Prabhas: Big Update on Upcoming Film ‘Fauji’, Jaya Prada Joins Madurai Shooting Schedule, Know the Reason?

Entertainment

Prabhas: Big Update on Upcoming Film ‘Fauji’, Jaya Prada Joins Madurai Shooting Schedule, Know the Reason?

1 month ago

Trending Entertainment News

Sonu Sood ने किया देश का नाम रोशन, थाईलैंड में मिली बड़ी उपाधि

बॉलीवुड

Sonu Sood ने किया देश का नाम रोशन, थाईलैंड में मिली बड़ी उपाधि

in 5 hours

हार्दिक से तलाक के 3 महीने बाद नताशा ने अपने व्यवहार को लेकर किया पोस्ट, बोलीं- भगवान का डर…

बॉलीवुड

हार्दिक से तलाक के 3 महीने बाद नताशा ने अपने व्यवहार को लेकर किया पोस्ट, बोलीं- भगवान का डर…

in 4 hours

‘प्यार का पंचनामा’ एक्ट्रेस नुसरत भरूचा ने खुद को दिया नया शॉर्ट नाम, आखिर क्यों?

बॉलीवुड

‘प्यार का पंचनामा’ एक्ट्रेस नुसरत भरूचा ने खुद को दिया नया शॉर्ट नाम, आखिर क्यों?

in 3 hours

Delhi Ganesh Death: शाहरुख खान के को-एक्टर का निधन, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर

बॉलीवुड

Delhi Ganesh Death: शाहरुख खान के को-एक्टर का निधन, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर

in 3 hours

मलाइका अरोड़ा के बाद अर्जुन कपूर की जिंदगी में प्यार ने दी दस्तक? बोले- ये खुशनुमा हफ्ता…

बॉलीवुड

मलाइका अरोड़ा के बाद अर्जुन कपूर की जिंदगी में प्यार ने दी दस्तक? बोले- ये खुशनुमा हफ्ता…

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.