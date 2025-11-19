Veteran Actress Tulasi Announces Retirement After Six Decades in Cinema

Tulasi, a famous actress from South Indian cinema, gained significant recognition for her powerful portrayals of motherly roles. The actress first hinted at her decision with a spiritual post featuring an image of Sai Baba's feet. The accompanying caption read, "Protect and guide me and my son, Sai. Oh God, Oh Sainath." In another post, she wrote, "Trust your intuition. You don't need to explain or justify your feelings to anyone, just trust your inner guidance; it knows best."