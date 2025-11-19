Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Veteran Actress Tulasi Announces Retirement After Six Decades in Cinema

Actress Tulasi, who has delivered brilliant films, has decided to leave the industry. She announced her retirement via social media. Her fans now want to know the reason behind this big decision.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

South Actress Tulasi Quit industry

Tulasi Retirement (Image: Patrika)

Tulasi Retirement: Renowned and veteran actress Tulasi has finally announced her retirement from films. The actress herself shared this information about bringing her nearly six-decade-long and illustrious film career to a halt through a post on Instagram. Her fans, numbering in the millions, are reportedly quite shocked and distressed by this decision. Many are left wondering about the reasons behind the actress's choice, while others are extending their best wishes.

Actress Tulasi Announces Retirement via Post

Tulasi, a famous actress from South Indian cinema, gained significant recognition for her powerful portrayals of motherly roles. The actress first hinted at her decision with a spiritual post featuring an image of Sai Baba's feet. The accompanying caption read, "Protect and guide me and my son, Sai. Oh God, Oh Sainath." In another post, she wrote, "Trust your intuition. You don't need to explain or justify your feelings to anyone, just trust your inner guidance; it knows best."

Tulasi to Continue Journey with Sainath

Further, in another post, Tulasi announced her retirement, writing, "On this December 31st, during my visit to Shirdi, I wish for my retirement and will peacefully continue my journey with Sainath. I thank everyone for helping me learn life through Sai Ram." This message was quite emotional for her well-wishers.

Started Career as a Child Artist

Tulasi began her film career as a child artist in the 1967 Telugu film 'Bharya'. Her official career as a child actor commenced in 1973 with K. Balachander's film 'Arangetram'. Following this, she starred in several hit films, including 'Seethamalaxmi' (1978), 'Sankarabharanam' (1979), and 'Muddha Mandaram' (1981).

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 10:07 am

Tollywood

