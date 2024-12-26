scriptVeteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared | Latest News | Patrika News
Veteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared

Veteran filmmaker and Padma Bhushan awardee, MT Vasudevan Nair, passes away. The film industry is mourning the loss of the highly acclaimed director and writer.

Dec 26, 2024 / 11:51 am

MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away: Sad news has emerged from the entertainment world. Renowned director and writer, MT Vasudevan Nair, has passed away, leaving fans deeply shocked and in disbelief. He breathed his last on 25th December at the age of 91. Social media is flooded with tributes, with fans acknowledging his immense contribution to the industry and calling his passing a significant loss.
MT Vasudevan Nair, a prominent figure in Malayalam literature and cinema, had been unwell for some time. He suffered a heart attack on 15th December, which severely deteriorated his health and caused respiratory problems. He was admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode, where he passed away at 10 pm on 25th December. He was affectionately known as MT by his fans.

MT Vasudevan Nair Suffers Heart Attack

Hospital sources confirmed MT’s death to PTI, stating that a heart attack last week had severely worsened his condition, despite extensive efforts to save him. MT directed seven films and penned the stories for approximately 54 films throughout his career. Following his demise, the Kerala government, according to the CMO, has declared an official mourning period on 26th and 27th December. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the postponement of all government programmes, including the cabinet meeting scheduled for 26th December, as a mark of respect.

