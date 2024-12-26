Veteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared

MT Vasudevan Nair, a prominent figure in Malayalam literature and cinema, had been unwell for some time. He suffered a heart attack on 15th December, which severely deteriorated his health and caused respiratory problems. He was admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode, where he passed away at 10 pm on 25th December. He was affectionately known as MT by his fans.

Renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91

Read @ANI Story l https://t.co/k0mowzcSGn#MTVasudevanNair #writer #Kerala pic.twitter.com/nPiVAb9uvv — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 25, 2024 MT Vasudevan Nair Suffers Heart Attack Hospital sources confirmed MT's death to PTI, stating that a heart attack last week had severely worsened his condition, despite extensive efforts to save him. MT directed seven films and penned the stories for approximately 54 films throughout his career. Following his demise, the Kerala government, according to the CMO, has declared an official mourning period on 26th and 27th December. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the postponement of all government programmes, including the cabinet meeting scheduled for 26th December, as a mark of respect.