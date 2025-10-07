Vijay Deverakonda Shares Health Update After Scary Accident

Vijay Deverakonda posted on his social media account, X. Giving a health update to his fans, he said that everything is fine and there is no need for anyone to stress. He wrote with a red heart emoji, "All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine. I even did a strength workout and have just returned home. I have a slight head injury, which is painful, but there's nothing that a biryani and sleep can't fix. So, lots of love and hugs to all of you. Don’t stress about this news."