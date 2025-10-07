Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Tollywood

Vijay Deverakonda Shares Health Update After Scary Accident

Vijay Deverakonda has given a health update after his accident. He has also thanked his fans. Now, the actor's fans are asking him to rest.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda first tweet After horrific road Accident

Vijay Devarkonda (Image: Patrika)

Vijay Deverakonda Post After Accident: While Vijay Deverakonda was in the headlines regarding his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna, and his fans were happy, social media was abuzz yesterday with the news that Vijay Deverakonda had an accident and his family was also present in the car at the time. Everyone was eager to know about their favourite actor, but now the actor himself has reacted after his terrible accident. He stated that he sustained a head injury, which is quite painful.

Vijay Gives Health Update on X

Vijay Deverakonda posted on his social media account, X. Giving a health update to his fans, he said that everything is fine and there is no need for anyone to stress. He wrote with a red heart emoji, "All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine. I even did a strength workout and have just returned home. I have a slight head injury, which is painful, but there's nothing that a biryani and sleep can't fix. So, lots of love and hugs to all of you. Don’t stress about this news."

When and Where the Accident Happened

The 'Kingdom' actor Vijay Deverakonda was on his way to visit the Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi with his family. It is being reported that the accident occurred when he was returning to Hyderabad. The incident took place in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. In this situation, Vijay Deverakonda's fans are now worried about his health and are advising the actor to rest.

How Vijay Deverakonda's Accident Happened

According to reports, the accident occurred on National Highway-44 in Telangana when his car collided with a Bolero. The incident is said to have happened near the Undavalli area of Jogulamba Gadwal district. A Bolero car on the highway suddenly took a right turn, causing Vijay's car to lose control and collide with it. The impact was so severe that the car sustained considerable damage. After narrowly escaping the collision, the Telugu star reportedly left for Hyderabad in a friend's car. The actor's driver has filed a complaint against the accused, and the police have started an investigation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

tollywood

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 10:36 am

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Vijay Deverakonda Shares Health Update After Scary Accident

Big News

View All

Tollywood

Entertainment

Trending

‘777 Charlie’ Wins Four Awards Despite No Big Stars or Action, Achieving Huge Success on a Rs 20 Crore Budget

2 घंटे 44 मिनट की फिल्म ने बिना किसी स्टार और एक्शन के जीते 4 अवॉर्ड्स, 20 करोड़ में बनी मूवी ने पाई बड़ी सफलता
Entertainment

From Mumbai Driver to South Cinema Superstar: The Inspiring Journey of Rishabh Shetty

कभी की ड्राइवरी तो कभी सड़क किनारे वड़ा पाव खाकर गुजारी जिंदगी, और आज ये शख्स है साउथ सिनेमा का सुपरस्टार
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engaged, Wedding Expected in 2026

Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna are engaged
Tollywood

Planning to Watch ‘Kantara Chapter 1’? Read the Audience Review Before Booking the Tickets

Kantara Chapter 1 X Review
Tollywood

Vijay Thalapathy's rally stampede: 39 dead, police reveal cause of chaos

Vijay Thalapathy Rally Stampede
Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.