Vijay Deverakonda Shares Health Update After Scary Accident

Vijay Deverakonda Post After Accident: While Vijay Deverakonda was in the headlines regarding his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna, and his fans were happy, social media was abuzz yesterday with the news that Vijay Deverakonda had an accident and his family was also present in the car at the time. Everyone was eager to know about their favourite actor, but now the actor himself has reacted after his terrible accident. He stated that he sustained a head injury, which is quite painful.
Vijay Deverakonda posted on his social media account, X. Giving a health update to his fans, he said that everything is fine and there is no need for anyone to stress. He wrote with a red heart emoji, "All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine. I even did a strength workout and have just returned home. I have a slight head injury, which is painful, but there's nothing that a biryani and sleep can't fix. So, lots of love and hugs to all of you. Don’t stress about this news."
The 'Kingdom' actor Vijay Deverakonda was on his way to visit the Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi with his family. It is being reported that the accident occurred when he was returning to Hyderabad. The incident took place in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. In this situation, Vijay Deverakonda's fans are now worried about his health and are advising the actor to rest.
According to reports, the accident occurred on National Highway-44 in Telangana when his car collided with a Bolero. The incident is said to have happened near the Undavalli area of Jogulamba Gadwal district. A Bolero car on the highway suddenly took a right turn, causing Vijay's car to lose control and collide with it. The impact was so severe that the car sustained considerable damage. After narrowly escaping the collision, the Telugu star reportedly left for Hyderabad in a friend's car. The actor's driver has filed a complaint against the accused, and the police have started an investigation.
