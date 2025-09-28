Vijay Thalapathy's rally stampede: 39 dead, police reveal cause of chaos

Vijay Thalapathy is a huge superstar in Tamil cinema. Just as people eagerly await his films, they were equally enthusiastic about his rally, leading to a terrible accident in which many lives were lost. Kamal Haasan has given his first reaction to the accident at Thalapathy Vijay's rally, expressing his condolences to the victims. Posting on the social media platform X in Tamil, Kamal Haasan wrote, "My heart trembles. I am deeply saddened and shocked by the news coming from Karur. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd, but I have no words to express this sorrow."