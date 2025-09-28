Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tollywood

Vijay Thalapathy's rally stampede: 39 dead, police reveal cause of chaos

A major incident has occurred concerning South Indian superstar Vijay Thalapathy. A stampede broke out at his rally on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of 39 people, including 8 children and 16 women. Following the tragedy, the actor has also released a statement.

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

Vijay Thalapathy Rally Stampede

Vijay Thalapathy Rally (Image: X)

Vijay Thalapathy Rally: The political journey of Tamil cinema superstar Vijay, known among his fans as 'Thalapathy' (Commander), has begun with a tragic incident. A political rally of his was held in Tamil Nadu, during which a stampede suddenly broke out. Around 39 people died, while many were seriously injured. Vijay Thalapathy had formed a political party last year, naming it Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and he is its president.

39 Dead in Vijay Thalapathy's Rally

Vijay Thalapathy is a huge superstar in Tamil cinema. Just as people eagerly await his films, they were equally enthusiastic about his rally, leading to a terrible accident in which many lives were lost. Kamal Haasan has given his first reaction to the accident at Thalapathy Vijay's rally, expressing his condolences to the victims. Posting on the social media platform X in Tamil, Kamal Haasan wrote, "My heart trembles. I am deeply saddened and shocked by the news coming from Karur. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd, but I have no words to express this sorrow."

Kamal Haasan Posts

Kamal Haasan further appealed to the government to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He said, "I urge the Tamil Nadu government to provide proper treatment to those rescued from the crowd and adequate relief to the affected people." Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay himself reacted to this stampede, writing that his heart was broken by the incident. He is so heartbroken that he cannot express it in words.

Police Explain Cause of Accident

According to the Tamil Nadu Police, permission was granted for a rally of 10,000 people for Vijay's rally. However, more than 50,000 people gathered in an area of 120,000 square feet. During this time, the actor arrived six hours late. Vijay was informed that a 9-year-old girl was missing. He appealed from the stage to find her, after which the situation turned into a stampede.

Related Topics

tollywood

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 11:24 am

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Vijay Thalapathy's rally stampede: 39 dead, police reveal cause of chaos

