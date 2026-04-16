Rajasthan: Massive Rs 122 Crore Intake Pump House Under Construction at Bisalpur Dam to Benefit Three Districts

Engineers testing the pile design of the intake pump. Photo: Patrika
Tonk: A major step has been taken toward meeting the growing future water demands from the Bisalpur Dam. In view of the upcoming needs of the Jaipur, Ajmer, and Tonk districts, a load test of the pile design was conducted on Wednesday before the construction of the proposed intake pump house. This crucial test was performed on a test pile in the presence of engineers from both the dam project and the construction company.
Based on the test results, the final design of the piles will now be prepared by IIT Bombay to ensure the construction is technically robust. During this process, Superintending Engineer Prahlad Rai Khoiwal, Executive Engineer Manish Bansal, Assistant Engineers Dinesh Bairwa, Jagdish Meena, and Pramod Chawla, Junior Engineer Chetan Meena, along with representatives of the construction company, were present.
At Bisalpur Dam, the Jaipur-Ajmer intake pump house is located at Gate No. 1, while the Bisalpur-Tonk-Uniara drinking water project intake is situated near Gate No. 2. Currently, the Jaipur-Ajmer intake has a capacity of 650 MLD, while the Bisalpur-Tonk-Uniara project intake has a capacity of approximately 100 MLD.
Water is currently being supplied from the Bisalpur Dam to Jaipur, Ajmer, and Tonk districts. Once the new project is completed, it is expected to provide significant relief from water scarcity in line with the growing population. Presently, daily water supply stands at 575 MLD for Jaipur, 330 MLD for Ajmer, and 68 MLD for Tonk district.
Executive Engineer Manish Bansal stated that the upcoming intake pump house will be the largest ever built at the Bisalpur Dam. It will have a massive supply capacity of 1,000 MLD per day. Notably, this entire structure will be constructed within the submergence (waterlogging) area. The total cost of completing the intake pump house is estimated at ₹122 crore.
This project is being developed keeping in view the Phase II water supply scheme for Jaipur and Phase III for Ajmer. The goal is to ensure that the water requirements of these regions are fully met up to the year 2051.
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