Rajasthan to Build ₹122 Crore Intake Pump House, Ensuring Ample Water Supply to Several Districts

Rajmahal: Keeping in mind the growing population of hundreds of villages and towns connected to the water supply from the capital, Ajmer, and the Bisalpur Dam, up to 2051, the state government has started planning for water supply from now on. Working on the budget announcement of 2024-25, the tender process has been started for the construction of a new intake pump house at the edge of the Bisalpur Dam’s reservoir at a cost of ₹122 crore.

Under this tender process, the construction of the intake pump house is to begin after June. Manish Bansal, Executive Engineer, Bisalpur Dam Project, informed that the area for the intake pump house construction has been identified between the Bisaldev Temple and the fish landing centre located on the edge of the reservoir. This work is likely to commence after June.

Possibility of other districts joining Currently, the existing intake pump house near the Bisalpur Dam has a water capacity of approximately 1100 MLD (Million Litres per Day) for supplying water to Jaipur and Ajmer districts and hundreds of villages and towns connected to them. The new intake pump house will have a capacity of 1000 MLD. After the construction of the new pump house, water supply will continue from both pump houses.

With the construction of the new pump house, there is a possibility of water supply to Nagaur, Beawar, and other districts. The state government hopes to quench the thirst of several other districts from the Bisalpur Dam, one of the largest dams in the state. Approval has been granted for the construction of a new intake pump house at the Bisalpur Dam. This will help reduce the drinking water crisis.

Even the district headquarters is yearning for water Forget about the villages, even the district headquarters is receiving water supply only once every two days, despite the Bisalpur Dam being nearby. Neither the government nor the Water Resources Department seems concerned about the drinking water crisis. Water supply is reaching other districts of the state, but the district headquarters is being ignored. Despite several new tanks, pump houses, and other constructions in the city over the past ten years, along with a new network for drinking water laid alongside the sewerage line, people are still not benefiting from it.