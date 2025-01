Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident at 23

Truck Driver in Custody According to information provided by Mumbai DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam, the incident occurred at 3:15 pm on Hill Park Road. The accused truck driver hit the motorcyclist Aman. The victim was taken to a trauma hospital, where he died. The accused truck driver has been taken into custody. The Mumbai Police have registered a report and started an investigation into the matter.

DCP Dixit Gedam Several Stars Mourn Actor's Death The film industry is shocked by the untimely death of actor Aman Jaiswal. Many artists, including Sudhaa Chandran and Dipika Chikhlia, shared posts on social media expressing grief over the young actor's death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala) Active on social media, actress Dipika posted a picture of Aman on her Instagram, writing: "Aman Jaiswal… the hero of my serial 'Dhartiputra Nandini' had an accident and is no more. This news is shocking and beyond belief. May God give his family the strength to bear this sorrow. Aman, you will always be remembered with love, may your soul rest in peace."

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran wrote, "Very shocking news." Aman Jaiswal was from Ballia, UP Aman Jaiswal was from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. He played the role of Yashwant Rao Phanse in the Sony TV show 'Punyaashlok Ahilyabai', which was based on the life of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar.