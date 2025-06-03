Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies of Cancer

Actor Vibhu Raghave Passes Away Due to Cancer Vibhu Raghave fought a long battle against cancer, but ultimately succumbed to the disease, passing away in Mumbai. His real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghav. He was known to the public as Vibhu Raghave. Vibhu was a well-known face in the television industry, appearing in several shows including ‘Nisha aur Uske Cousins’ and ‘Saavdhan India’. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and openly shared his journey on Instagram.

Following the death of actor Vibhu Raghave, his friends from the television industry are in shock and expressing their grief on social media. Actress Kaveri Priyam shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram story, paying her tribute. Karanveer Mehra also shared a picture of Vibhu with a heartbroken emoji, writing, “Too soon, Rest in peace brother.” Simple Kaul shared a picture and wrote a tribute, “Will miss you my dearest friend. Love, light and happiness to you.” Following the death of actor Vibhu Raghave, his friends from the television industry are in shock and expressing their grief on social media. Actress Kaveri Priyam shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram story, paying her tribute. Karanveer Mehra also shared a picture of Vibhu with a heartbroken emoji, writing, “Too soon, Rest in peace brother.” Simple Kaul shared a picture and wrote a tribute, “Will miss you my dearest friend. Love, light and happiness to you.”