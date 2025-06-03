scriptActor Vibhu Raghave Dies of Cancer | Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies of Cancer | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

TV News

Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies of Cancer

The actor had been battling stage 4 colon cancer for quite some time and ultimately succumbed to the disease.

MumbaiJun 03, 2025 / 09:21 am

Patrika Desk

Vibhu Raghave Passes Away

Vibhu Raghave Passes Away

Vibhu Raghave Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the television industry. Actor Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghav, known as Vibhu Raghave, has passed away. He rose to fame through the TV serial ‘Nisha aur Uske Cousins’. The actor had been battling stage 4 colon cancer for quite some time and ultimately succumbed to the disease. His demise was confirmed by Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra and actress Kaveri Priyam, who paid their tributes to Vibhu Raghave.

Actor Vibhu Raghave Passes Away Due to Cancer

Vibhu Raghave fought a long battle against cancer, but ultimately succumbed to the disease, passing away in Mumbai. His real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghav. He was known to the public as Vibhu Raghave. Vibhu was a well-known face in the television industry, appearing in several shows including ‘Nisha aur Uske Cousins’ and ‘Saavdhan India’. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and openly shared his journey on Instagram.
Following the death of actor Vibhu Raghave, his friends from the television industry are in shock and expressing their grief on social media. Actress Kaveri Priyam shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram story, paying her tribute. Karanveer Mehra also shared a picture of Vibhu with a heartbroken emoji, writing, “Too soon, Rest in peace brother.” Simple Kaul shared a picture and wrote a tribute, “Will miss you my dearest friend. Love, light and happiness to you.”
Vibhu Raghave Passed Away

Television Stars Pay Tribute to Vibhu Raghave

Actor Vibhu Raghave was undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. A few days before his death, his friends Simple Kaul, Aditi Malik, and others had appealed on social media for financial assistance for his treatment. Vibhu’s last Instagram post, dated 12 April, simply read, “One day at a time,” reflecting his strength and determination even during his most challenging days.

News / Entertainment / TV News / Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies of Cancer

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

June Heat to Linger for Nine More Days

National News

June Heat to Linger for Nine More Days

in 4 hours

RCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain

Cricket News

RCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain

in 4 hours

Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

Special

Colour-coded blankets for pets in Indian Railways’ First AC coaches

in 4 hours

Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

TV News

Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

in 4 hours

Latest TV News

Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

TV News

Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

in 4 hours

Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

Entertainment

Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

17 hours ago

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's House Robbed in Daylight

Entertainment

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's House Robbed in Daylight

2 days ago

Smriti Irani Begins Shooting for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Under Tight Security

Entertainment

Smriti Irani Begins Shooting for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Under Tight Security

3 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies of Cancer

TV न्यूज

Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies of Cancer

in 5 hours

Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

TV न्यूज

Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

in 4 hours

Monalisa Fame Director Sanoj Mishra Announces Religious Conversion After Prison Release

मनोरंजन

Monalisa Fame Director Sanoj Mishra Announces Religious Conversion After Prison Release

12 hours ago

Renowned Director Vikram Sugumaran Dies at 47 After Heart Attack

मनोरंजन

Renowned Director Vikram Sugumaran Dies at 47 After Heart Attack

17 hours ago

Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

मनोरंजन

Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.