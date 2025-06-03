Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies of Cancer

Vibhu Raghave Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the television industry. Actor Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghav, known as Vibhu Raghave, has passed away. He rose to fame through the TV serial ‘Nisha aur Uske Cousins’. The actor had been battling stage 4 colon cancer for quite some time and ultimately succumbed to the disease. His demise was confirmed by Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra and actress Kaveri Priyam, who paid their tributes to Vibhu Raghave.
Actor Vibhu Raghave Passes Away Due to Cancer
Vibhu Raghave fought a long battle against cancer, but ultimately succumbed to the disease, passing away in Mumbai. His real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghav. He was known to the public as Vibhu Raghave. Vibhu was a well-known face in the television industry, appearing in several shows including ‘Nisha aur Uske Cousins’ and ‘Saavdhan India’. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and openly shared his journey on Instagram.
Following the death of actor Vibhu Raghave, his friends from the television industry are in shock and expressing their grief on social media. Actress Kaveri Priyam shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram story, paying her tribute. Karanveer Mehra also shared a picture of Vibhu with a heartbroken emoji, writing, “Too soon, Rest in peace brother.” Simple Kaul shared a picture and wrote a tribute, “Will miss you my dearest friend. Love, light and happiness to you.”
Television Stars Pay Tribute to Vibhu Raghave
Actor Vibhu Raghave was undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. A few days before his death, his friends Simple Kaul, Aditi Malik, and others had appealed on social media for financial assistance for his treatment. Vibhu’s last Instagram post, dated 12 April, simply read, “One day at a time,” reflecting his strength and determination even during his most challenging days.