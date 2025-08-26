Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Anu Malik Cheers Nephew Amaal Mallik’s Entry into Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is currently trending on social media. Among the 16 contestants, Amaal Mallik is also here. Anu Malik has expressed his delight at Amaal's participation in Bigg Boss 19.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Anu Malik showered love on bigg boss19 contestant Amaal Mallik
अमाल मलिक और अनु मलिक की ली गई इंस्टाग्राम से तस्वीरें

Anu Malik Reaction Amaal Mallik: Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 19, commenced on Sunday, 24 August. Since its launch, the show has been a whirlwind of love, conflict, and political maneuvering, providing ample entertainment for viewers. Amongst the contestants is one who has garnered the affection of Anu Malik: Amaal Mallik. Amaal Mallik is Anu Malik's nephew, and Anu Malik has expressed his delight at Amaal's participation in Bigg Boss 19.

Anu Malik Calls Amaal Mallik His 'Life'

Amaal Mallik, notably, had previously levelled serious accusations against his brother and fellow singer Armaan Mallik and his uncle, Anu Malik. In a podcast, he revealed that Anu Malik had allegedly hindered his father, Dabbu Malik's, career progression. Amaal also stated that he did not support Anu Malik during the #MeToo movement because he did not consider him family.

Amaal Mallik's Allegations Against Anu Malik

Despite these accusations, Anu Malik, speaking to Instant Bollywood, stated, “Dabbu Malik and Abbu Malik are pieces of my heart, and as for their children, Amaal and Armaan, they are our lives. As for anger, there is anger in love too. We were one, we are one, and we will remain one.”

Amaal Mallik's Journey Begins on Bigg Boss 19

This matter has now sparked a flurry of comments on social media. Anu Malik's statement has left fans wondering whether this will impact Amaal's journey on Bigg Boss 19. Will this loving message mend their relationship? Only time will tell.

Updated on:

26 Aug 2025 01:28 pm

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 01:27 pm

