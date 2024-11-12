Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s defamation case on step-daughter Esha Verma& demands 50 crores

Rupali Ganguly Files Defamation Case Against Esha Verma Actress Rupali Ganguly’s character was questioned by Esha. Recently, Esha also mentioned that Rupali’s son is illegitimate. After this, Rupali Ganguly’s anger erupted. She has sent a defamation notice to Esha, accusing her of tarnishing her image and personal life, and making false statements. She has demanded compensation of 50 crores. Rupali has sent a notice to Esha, in which many allegations have been made against her. Even fans are unable to understand what is happening.

Rupali Ganguly Allegations On Esha Verma In the notice, it is stated that Esha’s statements have caused mental trauma to Rupali Ganguly. Due to this, she is taking hospital treatment. The notice states that Rupali was humiliated on her shooting set due to Esha’s allegations. This is the reason why the actress has lost many big projects. The notice further states that Rupali wanted to remain silent in this matter, but Esha’s allegations forced her to take this step.