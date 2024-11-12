scriptAnupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s defamation case on step-daughter Esha Verma& demands 50 crores | Latest News | Patrika News
Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s defamation case on step-daughter Esha Verma& demands 50 crores

Rupali Ganguly defamation case: Anupama serial actress Rupali Ganguly has given a strong response to the allegations made by her step-daughter Esha Verma. She has filed a defamation case against Esha.

MumbaiNov 12, 2024 / 12:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Rupali Ganguly defamation files On stepdaughter Esha Verma

TV’s famous show Anupama’s Rupali Ganguly has been in the news for the past few days. Her step-daughter Esha had made some serious allegations against Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupama in the show. For some time, Rupali remained silent, but now her patience has worn out. She has retaliated by filing a defamation case against her daughter. This decision has shocked all her fans. Everyone is shocked by Rupali’s reaction. While some people are supporting her on social media, others are trolling her.

Rupali Ganguly Files Defamation Case Against Esha Verma

Actress Rupali Ganguly’s character was questioned by Esha. Recently, Esha also mentioned that Rupali’s son is illegitimate. After this, Rupali Ganguly’s anger erupted. She has sent a defamation notice to Esha, accusing her of tarnishing her image and personal life, and making false statements. She has demanded compensation of 50 crores. Rupali has sent a notice to Esha, in which many allegations have been made against her. Even fans are unable to understand what is happening.

Rupali Ganguly Allegations On Esha Verma

In the notice, it is stated that Esha’s statements have caused mental trauma to Rupali Ganguly. Due to this, she is taking hospital treatment. The notice states that Rupali was humiliated on her shooting set due to Esha’s allegations. This is the reason why the actress has lost many big projects. The notice further states that Rupali wanted to remain silent in this matter, but Esha’s allegations forced her to take this step.

Rupali demands 50 Crore Compensation From Esha

Rupali Ganguly has demanded compensation of 50 crores from Esha along with an unconditional public apology. If Esha fails to do so, Rupali has threatened to take legal action against her. The notice states that Rupali Ganguly and her father Ashwin Verma have known each other for 12 years, and Esha’s mother had divorced Ashwin before. Rupali had always supported Esha and had even given her opportunities for photo shoots with her father Ashwin.

