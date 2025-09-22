Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Avika Gor Announces Wedding Date with Businessman Milind Chandwani

Big news is coming about the famous actress Avika Gor. She has announced her wedding date. Fans are congratulating her upon hearing the news.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Balika vadhu fame Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Marriage
Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani (Image: Instagram)

Avika Gor's Marriage: Actress Avika Gor, who entered the television industry at a young age, is getting married. She has announced her wedding date. She will marry her long-time boyfriend and businessman Milind Chandwani.

Avika to Marry Fiance Milind on This Day

Avika Gor first revealed her wedding date to her fans. She announced that she will be getting married during Navratri, on September 30th. A unique aspect of her wedding is that the celebrations will be featured on her reality show, 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. Avika herself confirmed this.

Avika Describes Her Partner

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Avika shared that it still feels like a dream. She said, "Many times, I have to remind myself in the morning that it's real. I'm very fortunate to have found a partner like Milind, who understands me, supports me, and always motivates me to grow."

'Viewers Will Also Witness This Special Moment'

Regarding her decision to make her wedding public, Avika stated that it was a personal choice. She said, "I've been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I've received from people are very special to me. I wanted my viewers, who have been such an integral part of my journey, to also witness this special moment."

Avika mentioned that she will be wearing a traditional red lehenga for her wedding. She has also requested her family and guests to wear pastel colours so that the bride's red attire stands out.

Industry Friends Unable to Attend

However, due to work commitments, some of her close friends from the television industry, such as Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Ali Goni, will be unable to attend the wedding. But they have all sent their best wishes through videos and messages. In addition, big stars like Nagarjuna, Anupam Kher, and Mahesh Bhatt have also congratulated her.

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 12:31 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Avika Gor Announces Wedding Date with Businessman Milind Chandwani
