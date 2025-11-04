Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

BB 19: Malti Breaks Silence on Amaal Mallik Dating Rumours

Malti broke her silence on her dating rumours with Amaal, emphasizing why she alone is taking responsibility for these speculations and attempting to clarify the truth about the dating...

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

'सिर्फ मेरी बाते क्यू कर रही है...' मालती ने बताया अपने और अमाल के डेटिंग की सच्चाई

BB 19 (Image: X @BiggBossTak)

Malti and Amaal Mallik Relationship Rumours: The reality show Bigg Boss 19 has been entertaining fans with a new twist every day. Recently, a new promo of the show surfaced, featuring a major drama between Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar. The tension between the two escalated when Malti shared details about her past with Amaal Mallik. This left fans surprised, and they started commenting on whether they were just friends or something more.

Malti reveals the truth about her and Amaal's dating

Not only this, but the promo of the Bigg Boss show also revealed that Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar are having a heated argument. In it, Amaal says, "Malti, you are talking about me in the group again, why are you only talking about me?" After this, a verbal spat ensued between the two, in which Amaal told Malti not to insult him.

Rumours are now spreading on social media, with users questioning their relationship. This all started when Shehbaz asked Tanya Mittal what Amaal had previously told her about Malti. Tanya said, 'He met her only once for 5 minutes.' Malti then replied, 'Should I tell everything? My father also knows when we met and when we didn't. And how can you lie on camera? I can prove it in 2 minutes.'

It is worth noting that as soon as the promo was released, fans started questioning their relationship and the reason for keeping it a secret for so long.

The two have dated before

Some people are questioning if the two have dated before, while some speculated why Malti used to wear Amaal's sweater. The housemates were also surprised by their conversation. This promo immediately created a stir on social media. Many users commented on it, saying, 'Wait, did Malti just confirm something? Her father also knows – this is amazing.'

Another user wrote, 'There's definitely more to this story. Their chemistry says it all.' Also, some users defended Amaal, saying, 'People are overreacting. They could just be close friends.' Now, it will be interesting to see what new turn this story takes in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 01:34 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / BB 19: Malti Breaks Silence on Amaal Mallik Dating Rumours

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Pranit More, Eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 Due to Dengue, to Make a Comeback?

क्या 'Bigg Boss 19' के शो से बाहर हुए प्रणित मोरे की अब वापस होगी एंट्री, आया हेल्थ अपडेट
TV News

Naagin 7: This Actress is Ekta Kapoor's Shape-Shifting Serpent, People Stunned by New Look

Naagin 7 new Lead actress
TV News

BB19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Pain Over Body Shaming Amidst Weight Gain Concerns

'डिटॉक्स के बाद भी मोटापा बढ़ता ही जा रहा...' बॉडी शेमिंग पर अशनूर का छलका दर्द
TV News

Mahhi Vij Shares Vlog Amid Divorce Rumours with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij Video share on Jay Bhanushali Divorce
TV News

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Hosting Fee: Producer Reveals Truth Behind Rumours

Salman Khan Bigg Boss Fees
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.