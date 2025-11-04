BB 19: Malti Breaks Silence on Amaal Mallik Dating Rumours

BB 19 (Image: X @BiggBossTak)
Malti and Amaal Mallik Relationship Rumours: The reality show Bigg Boss 19 has been entertaining fans with a new twist every day. Recently, a new promo of the show surfaced, featuring a major drama between Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar. The tension between the two escalated when Malti shared details about her past with Amaal Mallik. This left fans surprised, and they started commenting on whether they were just friends or something more.
Not only this, but the promo of the Bigg Boss show also revealed that Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar are having a heated argument. In it, Amaal says, "Malti, you are talking about me in the group again, why are you only talking about me?" After this, a verbal spat ensued between the two, in which Amaal told Malti not to insult him.
Rumours are now spreading on social media, with users questioning their relationship. This all started when Shehbaz asked Tanya Mittal what Amaal had previously told her about Malti. Tanya said, 'He met her only once for 5 minutes.' Malti then replied, 'Should I tell everything? My father also knows when we met and when we didn't. And how can you lie on camera? I can prove it in 2 minutes.'
It is worth noting that as soon as the promo was released, fans started questioning their relationship and the reason for keeping it a secret for so long.
Some people are questioning if the two have dated before, while some speculated why Malti used to wear Amaal's sweater. The housemates were also surprised by their conversation. This promo immediately created a stir on social media. Many users commented on it, saying, 'Wait, did Malti just confirm something? Her father also knows – this is amazing.'
Another user wrote, 'There's definitely more to this story. Their chemistry says it all.' Also, some users defended Amaal, saying, 'People are overreacting. They could just be close friends.' Now, it will be interesting to see what new turn this story takes in the Bigg Boss 19 house.
