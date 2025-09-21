BB 19: Salman Exposes Ashnoor’s True Colours to Abhishek on Weekend Ka Vaar; Will Their Friendship Crack?

Weekend Ka Vaar: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' is set to be explosive on Sunday. This week, Salman Khan will be joined by his former co-star, Kajol. Kajol will be appearing on 'Bigg Boss 19' to promote the second season of her show, 'The Trial'.
On Saturday, Salman Khan schooled Gaurav Khanna. Today's episode will see him giving Ashnoor Kaur a reality check. A new promo video for the show has been released, hinting at a highly dramatic episode.
In the promo video, Salman Khan asks Abhishek Bajaj, 'Captain Abhishek, do you know who is behind your captaincy?' When Abhishek names Ashnoor, Salman Khan remarks, 'You find friends like these everywhere.' Salman then turns to Ashnoor, saying, 'You have a genuine connection, but do you really feel that way?' He reminds Ashnoor that 'when you had to choose two names to save contestants, you didn't choose Abhishek's.' Ashnoor's expression falls upon hearing this.
Later, Salman Khan tells Abhishek Bajaj, "You keep the world at your feet, don't you? And your own friends keep you at their feet." Abhishek tries to smile, while Ashnoor's face pales at Salman's words. It remains to be seen how this episode will affect Abhishek and Ashnoor's friendship.
Furthermore, in 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan will welcome Kajol on stage. The atmosphere suggests they will have a lot of fun together. Actor Jishu Sen Gupta will ask Salman and Kajol to perform 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' again, and they will be seen dancing to the song. Kajol teases Salman, saying, 'Just take off your jacket and t-shirt.' Overall, today's episode promises to be full of fun, drama, and revelations.