Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

TV News

BB 19: Salman Exposes Ashnoor’s True Colours to Abhishek on Weekend Ka Vaar; Will Their Friendship Crack?

Salman Khan made a powerful appearance on 'Bigg Boss 19' Weekend Ka Vaar. He reprimanded contestants Abhishek and Ashnoor, escalating their difficulties. Salman exposed Ashnoor's game plan and also confronted Abhishek with the truth.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Bigg Boss 19: वीकेंड का वार में सलमान खान ने दिखाई अपनी दबंग स्टाइल, अभिषेक और अशनूर की बढ़ी मुश्किलें
BB 19 (Image: X)

Weekend Ka Vaar: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' is set to be explosive on Sunday. This week, Salman Khan will be joined by his former co-star, Kajol. Kajol will be appearing on 'Bigg Boss 19' to promote the second season of her show, 'The Trial'.

On Saturday, Salman Khan schooled Gaurav Khanna. Today's episode will see him giving Ashnoor Kaur a reality check. A new promo video for the show has been released, hinting at a highly dramatic episode.

Abhishek and Ashnoor's Troubles Mount

In the promo video, Salman Khan asks Abhishek Bajaj, 'Captain Abhishek, do you know who is behind your captaincy?' When Abhishek names Ashnoor, Salman Khan remarks, 'You find friends like these everywhere.' Salman then turns to Ashnoor, saying, 'You have a genuine connection, but do you really feel that way?' He reminds Ashnoor that 'when you had to choose two names to save contestants, you didn't choose Abhishek's.' Ashnoor's expression falls upon hearing this.

Later, Salman Khan tells Abhishek Bajaj, "You keep the world at your feet, don't you? And your own friends keep you at their feet." Abhishek tries to smile, while Ashnoor's face pales at Salman's words. It remains to be seen how this episode will affect Abhishek and Ashnoor's friendship.

Salman Khan Shows His Dabangg Style

Furthermore, in 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan will welcome Kajol on stage. The atmosphere suggests they will have a lot of fun together. Actor Jishu Sen Gupta will ask Salman and Kajol to perform 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' again, and they will be seen dancing to the song. Kajol teases Salman, saying, 'Just take off your jacket and t-shirt.' Overall, today's episode promises to be full of fun, drama, and revelations.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 01:56 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / BB 19: Salman Exposes Ashnoor’s True Colours to Abhishek on Weekend Ka Vaar; Will Their Friendship Crack?
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.