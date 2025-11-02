BB19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Pain Over Body Shaming Amidst Weight Gain Concerns

BB (Image: X @BiggBoss_Tak)
Ashnoor Kaur Controversy: A new controversy has emerged in a recent episode of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 19'. Contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri have been accused of body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. In a live feed clip that went viral on social media, both contestants were seen making objectionable comments about Ashnoor's weight and looks, after which fans heavily trolled them. Along with this, Tanya and Neelam were seen discussing Ashnoor's weight in the video.
Tanya said that 'even after detox, the weight keeps increasing and the weight is not reducing even after going to the gym,' to which Neelam replied, 'Why is there no difference in her body even after working out daily?' This did not stop there; in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, they mocked Ashnoor's dress, saying that 'the dress does not suit her body type.' Tanya also added, 'If we had worn that dress, it would have looked better on us.' Tanya went further and mocked Ashnoor's face, saying, 'She roams around with a face like a balloon.'
Meanwhile, Amaal described her as 'egg-like' and Neelam said, 'She looks like a grandmother.' Not only this, Shahbaz also said, 'She exercises so much, yet remains fat.' Users on social media also questioned the show's makers, asking why such a serious issue was not shown in the episode.
One user wrote, 'Body shaming is not content. It is a serious issue. The show should have taken action on this.' Another user wrote, 'These girls call themselves feminists and influencers, but they find it okay to mock others' bodies. Salman Khan should talk about this issue.'
After all this, Ashnoor Kaur emotionally explained that she used to experience bloating on set during shooting. She said that she tried many methods in her childhood and teenage years, and at one point, she even developed an eating disorder and started starving herself.
Before coming here, she had lost 9 kg, but due to the stressful and tense environment, her body started to swell again and her weight increased. It is worth noting that Ashnoor Kaur suffers from depression and anxiety disorder, which causes her to feel more hungry and gain weight. For some people, weight is lost, while for others, it is gained.
