script'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away | Latest News | Patrika News
TV News

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

The passing of Shubhangi Atre’s ex-husband has been reported. Atre, known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular television show, has since issued an appeal to her fans.

Apr 22, 2025 / 10:38 am

Patrika Desk

Shubhangi Atre Ex Husband Death

Shubhangi Atre Ex Husband Death

Shubhangi Atre Ex-Husband Death: Actress Shubhangi Atre, known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the TV serial ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ has announced the passing of her former husband, Piyush Pure. Piyush had been battling liver cirrhosis for a considerable period and, despite a long fight against the illness, succumbed to the disease. Shubhangi has thanked her fans for their support during this difficult time and requested some time before commenting further on the matter.

Actress Shubhangi Atre’s Husband Passes Away

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush married in 2003. The couple remained married for approximately 22 years, but divorced on February 5th, 2025. A report in TOI, citing sources, stated that communication had broken down between Shubhangi and Piyush, leading to their decision to separate. Shubhangi is deeply saddened by the loss of her ex-husband.
Shubhangi Atre Ex Husband Death

Shubhangi Atre Appeals to Fans

Piyush, Shubhangi’s ex-husband, was a marketing professional. The couple had a daughter together, named Aashi. Shubhangi, in a recent interview, discussed her divorce. Speaking to the Bombay Times, she stated, “My divorce was very painful. I gave everything to this relationship. Over time, significant distances developed between Piyush and me, which were impossible to bridge. However, now that the marriage is over, I feel a great sense of relief, as if a huge burden has been lifted.”

News / Entertainment / TV News / 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

National News

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

in 3 hours

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

National News

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

in 2 hours

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

World

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

12 hours ago

160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

National News

160 kph Trains Between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah from January

in 4 hours

Latest TV News

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

Entertainment

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

4 days ago

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

TV News

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

1 week ago

TMKOC: Dayaben's Return to the Show Imminent, Confirms Asit Modi

TV News

TMKOC: Dayaben's Return to the Show Imminent, Confirms Asit Modi

1 week ago

Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle: A Plea for Prayers and Donations

TV News

Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle: A Plea for Prayers and Donations

2 months ago

Trending Entertainment News

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

TV न्यूज

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

in 5 hours

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

मनोरंजन

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

in 3 hours

Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

OTT

Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

12 hours ago

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

बॉलीवुड

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

15 hours ago

Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

बॉलीवुड

Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.