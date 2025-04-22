'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

Shubhangi Atre Ex-Husband Death: Actress Shubhangi Atre, known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the TV serial ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ has announced the passing of her former husband, Piyush Pure. Piyush had been battling liver cirrhosis for a considerable period and, despite a long fight against the illness, succumbed to the disease. Shubhangi has thanked her fans for their support during this difficult time and requested some time before commenting further on the matter.
Actress Shubhangi Atre’s Husband Passes Away
Shubhangi Atre and Piyush married in 2003. The couple remained married for approximately 22 years, but divorced on February 5th, 2025. A report in TOI, citing sources, stated that communication had broken down between Shubhangi and Piyush, leading to their decision to separate. Shubhangi is deeply saddened by the loss of her ex-husband.
Shubhangi Atre Appeals to Fans
Piyush, Shubhangi’s ex-husband, was a marketing professional. The couple had a daughter together, named Aashi. Shubhangi, in a recent interview, discussed her divorce. Speaking to the Bombay Times, she stated, “My divorce was very painful. I gave everything to this relationship. Over time, significant distances developed between Piyush and me, which were impossible to bridge. However, now that the marriage is over, I feel a great sense of relief, as if a huge burden has been lifted.”