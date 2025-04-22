'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

The passing of Shubhangi Atre’s ex-husband has been reported. Atre, known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular television show, has since issued an appeal to her fans.

•Apr 22, 2025 / 10:38 am• Patrika Desk

Shubhangi Atre Ex Husband Death

Shubhangi Atre Ex-Husband Death: Actress Shubhangi Atre, known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the TV serial ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ has announced the passing of her former husband, Piyush Pure. Piyush had been battling liver cirrhosis for a considerable period and, despite a long fight against the illness, succumbed to the disease. Shubhangi has thanked her fans for their support during this difficult time and requested some time before commenting further on the matter.