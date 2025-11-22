'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' to be Made into a Film, Star Cast and Release Date Revealed, Fans Elated

To make this comedy adventure even more entertaining, three more renowned actors will be joining the film: Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'. Their inclusion is expected to elevate the comedy to a whole new level. The makers shared two impressive posters on Instagram announcing the film, with the caption, "The Bhabijis who were at home until now, will now come to the big screen! #BhabijiGharParHainFunOnTheRun is releasing in cinemas on February 6!"