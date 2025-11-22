'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' to be Made into a Film, Star Cast and Release Date Revealed, Fans Elated

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie (Image: Patrika)
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie: There is some great news for fans of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', one of India's most beloved and longest-running comedy shows. This popular TV show is now set to make its debut on the big screen. A film based on this serial has been officially announced, leaving everyone surprised and eager to know about its release date and cast.
The makers have officially announced that the film based on the show, titled 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run', will be brought to the box office by Zee Cinema and Zee Studios on February 6, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in Indian television history, as it will be the first time a continuously running show will be adapted into a full-fledged film for the silver screen.
The film will feature the beloved cast from the show, bringing back the charm of Vibhuti Ji, the drama of Tiwari Ji, Angoori Bhabhi's famous catchphrase 'Sahi Pakde Hain', Anita Bhabhi's confident beauty, and the madness of Happu Singh and Saxena. They will all be seen entertaining audiences on the big screen, but there's a twist.
To make this comedy adventure even more entertaining, three more renowned actors will be joining the film: Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'. Their inclusion is expected to elevate the comedy to a whole new level. The makers shared two impressive posters on Instagram announcing the film, with the caption, "The Bhabijis who were at home until now, will now come to the big screen! #BhabijiGharParHainFunOnTheRun is releasing in cinemas on February 6!"
Fans have been overjoyed since the posters were released and are eagerly awaiting the film. 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' premiered in March 2015. The show revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands find themselves attracted to each other's wives. The show features popular actors such as Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan), Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi), Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabhi), and Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh).
