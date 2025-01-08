scriptBigg Boss 18: Chum Darang and Vivian to Face Off in Intense Battle, Grand Finale 11 Days Away | Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang and Vivian to Face Off in Intense Battle, Grand Finale 11 Days Away | Latest News | Patrika News
Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang and Vivian to Face Off in Intense Battle, Grand Finale 11 Days Away

The grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ will be held on 19 January.

MumbaiJan 08, 2025 / 12:15 pm

Patrika Desk

vivian dsena-chum darang

Bigg Boss 18: The controversial show Bigg Boss 18 is in its final stages. Speculation is rife on social media about which contestant will win the finale. Hosted by Salman Khan, only nine contestants remain, with the top five already revealed. JioCinema recently shared a post stating, ‘These are this week’s top 5 contenders.’

Two Contestants Earn ‘Ticket to Finale’

Two contestants have secured a ‘Ticket to Finale’. Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang are the lucky ones. The show’s fan page, ‘Bigg Boss Tak’, announced this on Twitter.
Who will WIN?
Retweet 🔃 Vivian Dsena
Like ❤️ Chum Darang

— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 7, 2025

Vivian Dsena and Chum won the ‘Ghayal Parinda’ task, earning them a place in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ contest. However, they will now compete against each other; the winner will become the show’s first finalist and go directly to the finale.

When is the Bigg Boss 18 Finale?

The grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ will be held on 19 January. Nine contestants remain in the Bigg Boss house: four men – Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra – and five women – Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Isha Singh, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Big Update for Fans

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show more exciting. JioCinema shared a significant update: ‘Your vote decides everything! Support your favourite now and crown the #24HourStar of the week! Don’t forget to use these hashtags to help them win.’
 

