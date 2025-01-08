Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang and Vivian to Face Off in Intense Battle, Grand Finale 11 Days Away

Yeh hai iss hafte ke top 5 contenders. Aapke votes kis par barsenge jo banega Boss Meter ka winner? 🔥 Vote for your favourite contestant by using their hashtag in the comments👇🏻#VivianIsTheBoss#ShrutikaIsTheBoss#ChaahatIsTheBoss#ChumIsTheBoss#ShilpaIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/Mbi6yxtE0J— JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 6, 2025 Two Contestants Earn ‘Ticket to Finale’ Two contestants have secured a ‘Ticket to Finale’. Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang are the lucky ones. The show’s fan page, ‘Bigg Boss Tak’, announced this on Twitter. Two contestants have secured a ‘Ticket to Finale’. Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang are the lucky ones. The show’s fan page, ‘Bigg Boss Tak’, announced this on Twitter.

Ticket to Finale Task: Ghayaal Parindaa Shrutika & Chahat as Sanchalak and Rajat Dalal play vital roles in distributing eggs. Chum Darang & Vivian Dsena become the TICKETS TO FINALE Contenders.

Ticket to Finale Task: Ghayaal Parindaa Shrutika & Chahat as Sanchalak and Rajat Dalal play vital roles in distributing eggs. Chum Darang & Vivian Dsena become the TICKETS TO FINALE Contenders.

Who will WIN?Retweet 🔃 Vivian DsenaLike ❤️ Chum Darang— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 7, 2025 Vivian Dsena and Chum won the 'Ghayal Parinda' task, earning them a place in the 'Ticket to Finale' contest. However, they will now compete against each other; the winner will become the show's first finalist and go directly to the finale.

When is the Bigg Boss 18 Finale? The grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ will be held on 19 January. Nine contestants remain in the Bigg Boss house: four men – Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra – and five women – Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Isha Singh, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar.