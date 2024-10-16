Bigg Boss 18: This member has been thrown out of the house! 10 people together did mid-week eviction

Bigg Boss 18 Eviction As soon as Bigg Boss gives the order to the housemates, they choose the first option to send two members to jail. Then, Avinash Mishra says that he wants Avinash to go to jail. As soon as Avinash says this, Arfin starts speaking and a fierce fight breaks out between the two. Avinash tells all the housemates that no one dares to speak alone, I speak and everyone comes out. Meanwhile, contestant Chum Darang tries to calm Avinash down, but Avinash doesn’t listen to her. She tries to explain to Arfin, but Avinash starts yelling at Chum Darang and Chum Darang loses her temper and abuses Avinash.

This big contestant was thrown out of the house After the fierce fight between Chum Darang and Avinash, everyone chooses Avinash to be thrown out of the house. Then, Bigg Boss eliminates Avinash from the house and asks him to leave. Everyone is shocked to hear this.