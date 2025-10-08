Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj’s Growing Closeness Sparks Romance Speculation

The growing closeness between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj in 'Bigg Boss 19' has fuelled dating rumours, creating a stir in the show. Although both have described it as just friendship, fans are speculating based on their chemistry that something more might be brewing between them...

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

डेटिंग की अफवाहों से हिला 'Bigg Boss 19'! क्या अशनूर और अभिषेक ने शुरू कर दिया रोमांस, जानें सच

Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur (Image: X)

Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur Dating News: Relationships falling apart is not new in the 'Bigg Boss' house. This time, fans are loving the friendship between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj in 'Bigg Boss 19'. While both have termed their relationship as friendship, their chemistry has led fans to speculate that there's more to it. Meanwhile, Ashnoor's parents have also shared their views on this relationship.

'Bigg Boss 19' Shaken by Dating Rumours

Not only this, Ashnoor and Abhishek are often seen supporting each other in the 'Bigg Boss' house. A few weeks ago, during 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan had also questioned Ashnoor's friendship. Several housemates have also commented on their relationship. Fans have even given them the hashtag 'Abhinoor'. Abhishek's ex-wife, Aakanksha, had also reacted to their relationship.

Ashnoor and Abhishek

In fact, there is a significant age difference between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. Ashnoor is 21 years old, while Abhishek is 32 and is also divorced. Given this, many questions are being raised about their relationship. Now, Ashnoor's parents have shed light on these reports.

However, in an interview with 'Pinkvilla', Ashnoor's mother stated that age or marital status does not matter when making friends. She also added that both are maintaining a good friendship and their bond is very pure. Abhishek's father also said that he sees nothing more than friendship between them and that he knows his daughter well.

Ashnoor Advised to Stay Away from Abhishek

Abhishek's ex-wife had also made several allegations against him in an interview. She claimed that Abhishek had affairs with many girls during their marriage and had advised Ashnoor to stay away from him. Following this, Amaal had also made a comment about their relationship in the 'Bigg Boss' house some time ago, which caused quite a stir. Now, it remains to be seen what turn Ashnoor and Abhishek's friendship takes. Will it remain just a friendship, or will it turn into love? This will only be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 12:17 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj’s Growing Closeness Sparks Romance Speculation

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Gaurav Khanna of Bigg Boss 19 Reveals Serious Illness, Fans Stunned

Gaurav Khanna big revealed suffering color blindness
TV News

Dipika Kakar Tears Up Discussing Cancer, Shares Health Update

Dipika Kakar cry
TV News

BB19: Salman Khan Jabs Elvish Yadav Over Snake Venom Case

सलमान ने सांप के जहर मामले पर एल्विश को मारा ताना! कहा- एल्विश का है विश से पुराना सलमान ने सांप के जहर मामले पर एल्विश को मारा ताना! कहा- एल्विश का है विश से पुराना है नाताहै नाता
Entertainment

Elvish Yadav 'Hangs the System' in Bigg Boss 19 House, Causing Chaos: What's Next?

एल्विश यादव ने बिग बॉस 19 के घर में नींद का सिस्टम किया हैंग, मची खलबली, जानें क्या होगा अंजाम
Entertainment

Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer, Describing Her Struggles

Hina Khan emotional talking to breast cancer people do underestimate cancer survivor
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.