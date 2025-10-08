Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj’s Growing Closeness Sparks Romance Speculation

Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur (Image: X)
Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur Dating News: Relationships falling apart is not new in the 'Bigg Boss' house. This time, fans are loving the friendship between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj in 'Bigg Boss 19'. While both have termed their relationship as friendship, their chemistry has led fans to speculate that there's more to it. Meanwhile, Ashnoor's parents have also shared their views on this relationship.
Not only this, Ashnoor and Abhishek are often seen supporting each other in the 'Bigg Boss' house. A few weeks ago, during 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan had also questioned Ashnoor's friendship. Several housemates have also commented on their relationship. Fans have even given them the hashtag 'Abhinoor'. Abhishek's ex-wife, Aakanksha, had also reacted to their relationship.
In fact, there is a significant age difference between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. Ashnoor is 21 years old, while Abhishek is 32 and is also divorced. Given this, many questions are being raised about their relationship. Now, Ashnoor's parents have shed light on these reports.
However, in an interview with 'Pinkvilla', Ashnoor's mother stated that age or marital status does not matter when making friends. She also added that both are maintaining a good friendship and their bond is very pure. Abhishek's father also said that he sees nothing more than friendship between them and that he knows his daughter well.
Abhishek's ex-wife had also made several allegations against him in an interview. She claimed that Abhishek had affairs with many girls during their marriage and had advised Ashnoor to stay away from him. Following this, Amaal had also made a comment about their relationship in the 'Bigg Boss' house some time ago, which caused quite a stir. Now, it remains to be seen what turn Ashnoor and Abhishek's friendship takes. Will it remain just a friendship, or will it turn into love? This will only be revealed in the upcoming episodes.
