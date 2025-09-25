Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Hints at a Journey From Rudeness to Romance

Bigg Boss 19: In a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’, tensions flared between contestants. The episode began with an argument between Farhana Bhatt and the captain, Abhishek Bajaj, which later escalated to involve Baseer Ali. This argument deteriorated into a heated exchange, with both sides engaging in verbal abuse.
Abhishek Bajaj is currently the captain of the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house. During his captaincy, Farhana said something that angered Abhishek. He warned Farhana to do her work properly and clean her bed. Baseer Ali responded by telling Abhishek to also tell his friend, Awez, to clean the bathroom properly. This sparked an argument between the two.
Following the argument, Abhishek told Baseer some abusive words, on which Baseer reacted angrily, stating he had said this many times before. This controversy has created new drama in the show, generating significant audience interest. It remains to be seen what action Salman Khan will take on this matter during the Weekend Ka Vaar.
Meanwhile, the chemistry between Baseer and Farhana remains a topic of discussion. Their interactions have ranged from flirting to heated arguments, leading fans to speculate about a potential romantic relationship. A recently viral promo video shows Baseer telling Shehbaz, "Nehal is my bro, but I might even marry Farhana." This statement has further heightened the excitement and discussion surrounding the show.