Bigg Boss 19: Contestant Evicted Within 24 Hours of Entry

How could the Bigg Boss game be so straightforward? Just when everyone thought Farhana's journey was over, a new and big twist came in the show. Instead of leaving the house, Farhana was sent to a secret room. The secret room has always been a thrilling aspect of Bigg Boss's history. A contestant sent to this room can observe all the activities happening in the house without being seen. Farhana has got this opportunity to understand the game within the house and return with a new strategy.