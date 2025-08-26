Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bigg Boss 19: Contestant Evicted Within 24 Hours of Entry

A contestant was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house on the very first day. This is being considered the most shocking eviction so far.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farhana Bhatt evicted
बिग बॉस 19 की एक्स से ली गई तस्वीर

Bigg Boss 19: Just 24 hours after the launch of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 19, one contestant's journey came to an end. Drama and suspense reached their peak inside the house on the very first day. With heated arguments, disagreements, and political maneuvering, contestants tried to grab the viewers' attention in their own ways. But the real game was played by Bigg Boss himself. While Bigg Boss granted all powers to the housemates, his own actions surprised the viewers.

Bigg Boss 19's First Eviction

While arguments between Kunika Sadanand and Basir Ali were witnessed on the show's first day, disagreements among housemates also began over work. Amidst all this, the contestant evicted from the house on August 25th, within 24 hours, was Farhana Bhatt. Farhana Bhatt's journey in the house was very short. She failed to build good bonds with the house members, and as a result, she was eliminated through a democratic process following a decision by the housemates.

Housemates Nominate Farhana Bhatt

How could the Bigg Boss game be so straightforward? Just when everyone thought Farhana's journey was over, a new and big twist came in the show. Instead of leaving the house, Farhana was sent to a secret room. The secret room has always been a thrilling aspect of Bigg Boss's history. A contestant sent to this room can observe all the activities happening in the house without being seen. Farhana has got this opportunity to understand the game within the house and return with a new strategy.

Farhana Placed in the Secret Room by Bigg Boss

Now, it remains to be seen how Farhana utilizes this secret room twist, as this opportunity is not given to everyone. What steps will she take upon her return? Fans eagerly await her next move. This decision by Bigg Boss has made this season even more interesting. Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Sunday, August 24th and can be watched on Colors TV and the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 10:53 am

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Bigg Boss 19: Contestant Evicted Within 24 Hours of Entry
