Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Outshines Diwali Firecrackers, Judges to Decide Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is now heading towards its finale. This season, which started with 19 contestants, now has only 14 participants left. This week, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari are facing the threat of eviction.
However, due to Diwali this weekend, Salman Khan will not be evicting any contestant during the Weekend Ka Vaar. It is important to note that since it is the 'Bigg Boss 19' show, there will definitely be a twist. Even if no contestant is eliminated on Diwali, one contestant's journey will certainly end during a mid-week eviction.
In fact, the contestant who gets eliminated from Salman Khan's show in the 9th week of 'Bigg Boss 19' is expected to be outshone by even a Diwali firecracker. Malti Chahar entered the house last week as the second wildcard contestant of this season, after Shehbaz Badesha. However, among the four nominated contestants, her game is not being liked by the audience at all, and she has received only 10% of the votes on social media, making her chances of leaving the highest. But nothing can be said for sure yet.
Not only this, but due to it being Diwali week, Malti Chahar is being referred to as the 'firecracker' of this season. In fact, when Malti entered the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, she appeared to have a very strong personality, and the game seemed to revolve around her in the very first week. However, her game is gradually fading.
Whenever Nehal and Farhana engage in arguments with her, she either ignores them or brings Shehbaz and Amaal Malik forward. Following this, fans have started to believe that, like Tanya Mittal and Neelam, she is also using others to play her game. In such a scenario, if Malti, Tanya Mittal, or Neelam get evicted, it would not be a surprising development.
