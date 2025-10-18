Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Outshines Diwali Firecrackers, Judges to Decide Mid-Week Eviction

This Bigg Boss 19 contestant, during Diwali, outshone even their explosive firecracker-like incidents with their acting prowess and understanding of the game.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 के इस कंटेस्टेंट ने दीवाली के फुसकी बम को भी छोड़ा पीछे, मिड वीक में जज जानें किसको दिखाएंगे मुख्य द्वार

Bigg Boss 19 (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is now heading towards its finale. This season, which started with 19 contestants, now has only 14 participants left. This week, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari are facing the threat of eviction.

However, due to Diwali this weekend, Salman Khan will not be evicting any contestant during the Weekend Ka Vaar. It is important to note that since it is the 'Bigg Boss 19' show, there will definitely be a twist. Even if no contestant is eliminated on Diwali, one contestant's journey will certainly end during a mid-week eviction.

This Contestant Outshines Even a Diwali Firecracker

In fact, the contestant who gets eliminated from Salman Khan's show in the 9th week of 'Bigg Boss 19' is expected to be outshone by even a Diwali firecracker. Malti Chahar entered the house last week as the second wildcard contestant of this season, after Shehbaz Badesha. However, among the four nominated contestants, her game is not being liked by the audience at all, and she has received only 10% of the votes on social media, making her chances of leaving the highest. But nothing can be said for sure yet.

Mid-Week Eviction: Who Will the Judges Show the Main Door?

Not only this, but due to it being Diwali week, Malti Chahar is being referred to as the 'firecracker' of this season. In fact, when Malti entered the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, she appeared to have a very strong personality, and the game seemed to revolve around her in the very first week. However, her game is gradually fading.

Whenever Nehal and Farhana engage in arguments with her, she either ignores them or brings Shehbaz and Amaal Malik forward. Following this, fans have started to believe that, like Tanya Mittal and Neelam, she is also using others to play her game. In such a scenario, if Malti, Tanya Mittal, or Neelam get evicted, it would not be a surprising development.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 01:55 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Outshines Diwali Firecrackers, Judges to Decide Mid-Week Eviction

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Diljit Dosanjh Announces Good News for Punjab Flood Victims, Donates KBC Winnings to Aid Efforts

दिलजीत दोसांझ ने पंजाब के बाढ़ पीड़ितों को दी खुशखबरी, KBC में जीती रकम देंगे मदद के लिए
TV News

Pankaj Dheer's Wife's Condition Worsens After His Death; Son Niketan Supports Her, Video Leaves Netizens Emotional

Pankaj Dheer death Wife cry son nikitin consoles mother
TV News

BB 19: Malti Chahar reprimands contestant over outfit

कपड़े पहनकर मुझसे बात करो...मालती चाहर ने इस कंटेस्टेंट को लगाई फटकार
Entertainment

KBC 17: Child misbehaves with Amitabh Bachchan, Users enraged after watching video

KBC Contestant manners child misbehaved
TV News

24-Year-Old Terrifying Horror Show That Instilled Fear Instantly

24 साल पुराना ये खौफनाक हॉरर शो, टीवी ऑन करते ही छा जाता था डर का साया, आज भी अकेले देखने की हिम्मत नहीं!
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.