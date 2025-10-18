Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Outshines Diwali Firecrackers, Judges to Decide Mid-Week Eviction

In fact, the contestant who gets eliminated from Salman Khan's show in the 9th week of 'Bigg Boss 19' is expected to be outshone by even a Diwali firecracker. Malti Chahar entered the house last week as the second wildcard contestant of this season, after Shehbaz Badesha. However, among the four nominated contestants, her game is not being liked by the audience at all, and she has received only 10% of the votes on social media, making her chances of leaving the highest. But nothing can be said for sure yet.