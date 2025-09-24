Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Find Reasons to Fight: From Food to Romance

The spice of romance has also added colour to Bigg Boss 19. The growing closeness between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik has caused friction amongst the other contestants. Some are surprised by the blossoming friendship, while others are envious. This romantic drama has repeatedly sparked new arguments within the house. Overall, the blend of fights and romance in Bigg Boss 19 proves to be an entertaining formula, keeping each episode engaging. This week, the Bigg Boss house is tense and exciting, a mix of friendships, fights, and emotions. Viewers eagerly await the unfolding events and the progression of these relationships.