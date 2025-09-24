Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Find Reasons to Fight: From Food to Romance

Bigg Boss 19: Fights and arguments have become commonplace amongst the contestants in Bigg Boss 19. Disputes erupt over cooking in the kitchen, and even minor issues escalate into arguments. Housemates constantly accuse each other of shirking responsibilities, leading to heated exchanges. From the responsibility of making rotis (flatbreads) to kitchen cleanliness, every task sparks debate, increasing tension within the house. Sometimes, these fights escalate to the point of jeopardizing friendships.
Salman Khan, during Weekend Ka Vaar, shed light on Ashnoor Kaur’s personality, which slightly strained her relationship with Abhishek Bajaj. However, after Ashnoor apologized, Abhishek reconciled with her. This led to an argument between Kunickaa and Baseer. Kunickaa targeted Ashnoor for making fewer rotis, even though Tanya was responsible for them.
Another exciting twist has unfolded. Nehal has been evicted from the house but remains hidden in a secret room, observing and reacting to the housemates' conversations. Meanwhile, disagreements over responsibilities continue. Zeishan questioned Kunickaa about preventing others from helping, to which Kunickaa, referencing her independent life in Mumbai, responded in a manner that further escalated the tension.
The spice of romance has also added colour to Bigg Boss 19. The growing closeness between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik has caused friction amongst the other contestants. Some are surprised by the blossoming friendship, while others are envious. This romantic drama has repeatedly sparked new arguments within the house. Overall, the blend of fights and romance in Bigg Boss 19 proves to be an entertaining formula, keeping each episode engaging. This week, the Bigg Boss house is tense and exciting, a mix of friendships, fights, and emotions. Viewers eagerly await the unfolding events and the progression of these relationships.