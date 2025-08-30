‘BB 19’ Contestant’s Viral Video: ‘Four Days of Entertainment Worth Four Years’

Bigg Boss 19: The reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is currently captivating audiences. While all contestants are entertaining viewers in their own ways, influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal is garnering the most headlines. Initially, Tanya sparked discussion when she requested housemates to address her as ‘Boss’ and ‘Ma’am’. Some found her irritating then, but now Tanya is entertaining everyone with her amusing antics.