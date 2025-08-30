‘BB 19’ Contestant’s Viral Video: ‘Four Days of Entertainment Worth Four Years’

Bigg Boss 19: The reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is currently captivating audiences. While all contestants are entertaining viewers in their own ways, influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal is garnering the most headlines. Initially, Tanya sparked discussion when she requested housemates to address her as ‘Boss’ and ‘Ma’am’. Some found her irritating then, but now Tanya is entertaining everyone with her amusing antics.
A promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is going viral, showing Tanya Mittal sweeping the lawn. She dramatically complains and acts, causing Basir Ali, Zeeshan Qadri, Awez Darbar, and other housemates to burst into laughter. Fans also find Tanya's over-the-top reaction hilarious.
In this video, comedian Pranit More asks Tanya, ‘What happened?’ Tanya dramatically replies, ‘My hands are getting cut!’ When Pranit suggests she wear gloves, Tanya humorously says they wouldn't match her outfit. Tanya then adds, ‘My delicate hands…I need the medical room. I’ve done too much sweeping today.’ This sends the other housemates into fits of laughter.
Users are now calling Tanya Mittal highly entertaining and are leaving hilarious comments on the video. One user wrote, ‘She and Amal—both have given four years’ worth of entertainment in four days!’ Another wrote, ‘Whatever quirks she has, they all seem good and lovely.’
Furthermore, Gauahar Khan, winner of ‘Bigg Boss 7’, also commented on Tanya Mittal, stating that you cannot ignore Tanya in the Bigg Boss house.
Earlier, Tanya had told the housemates that everyone in their house calls her ‘Boss’ and that she likes it. “Call me Ma’am, everyone calls me Boss. I don’t like people calling me by my name,” she had said. However, Tanya Mittal is greatly entertaining viewers in ‘Bigg Boss 19’, and her antics are being well-received.