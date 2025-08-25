Bigg Boss 19: Day One Drama – Who Caused the First Big Stir?

Bigg Boss did not reveal the member's name but left the decision to the housemates. In other words, 'Bigg Boss' started sowing discord among the housemates from the very first episode. The promo also shows the housemates arguing amongst themselves after Bigg Boss's announcement. Kunika Sadanand authoritatively interrupts them, saying, "Don't play hero, just tell the name." Mridul Tiwari also tries to interject, and Bashir Ali says, "Of course, we have that name." However, neither of them revealed the name.