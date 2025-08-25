Bigg Boss 19: Day One Drama – Who Caused the First Big Stir?

Bigg Boss 19 Controversial Show: Salman Khan's controversial show 'Bigg Boss 19' commenced on Sunday with 16 contestants. The premiere episode was explosive, and now the show's first promo has been released, creating a sensation. This time, 'Bigg Boss' has made an unprecedented announcement to the contestants. Bigg Boss revealed that there are only 15 beds in the house for the 16 members, and one member is deemed unworthy of residing in the Bigg Boss house due to their least interesting personality.
Bigg Boss did not reveal the member's name but left the decision to the housemates. In other words, 'Bigg Boss' started sowing discord among the housemates from the very first episode. The promo also shows the housemates arguing amongst themselves after Bigg Boss's announcement. Kunika Sadanand authoritatively interrupts them, saying, "Don't play hero, just tell the name." Mridul Tiwari also tries to interject, and Bashir Ali says, "Of course, we have that name." However, neither of them revealed the name.
This year's 'Bigg Boss' house features contestants such as Ashnoor, Jishan Kadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Avej Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Bashir Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Jenoshek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunika Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal Malik. Reports suggest that three wildcard contestants may also enter the show. It remains to be seen what new twists unfold in the 'Bigg Boss' house and which contestant captures the hearts of the viewers.