Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Bigg Boss 19: Major Eviction on Sunday! Two Contestants Eliminated, Ashnoor in Tears, Viewers Shocked

Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale. The grand finale of the show is scheduled to take place soon. In this context, two strong contestants have been eliminated, leaving Ashnoor in tears as her partnership with Abhishek has been broken.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Bigg boss 19 weekend ka vaar Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri eliminated

Bigg Boss 19 (Image: Patrika)

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: The reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' usually features daily fights and heated arguments, but the latest major twist has left everyone stunned, as Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode was highly emotional. Not one, but two strong contestants were evicted from the show, leaving the remaining contestants visibly emotional. Ashnoor was particularly heartbroken and couldn't hold back her tears.

These 2 Contestants Evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday turned into a very emotional episode. While the show is known for drama and fights, this time was different. Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were evicted from the house. Following their exit, the remaining contestants became emotional. Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur had become very good friends in the house, sharing a strong bond. As Abhishek was evicted, Ashnoor broke down in tears. Abhishek was seen trying to comfort and console her.

Tanya Cried on Neelam Giri's Exit

Ashnoor told Abhishek, "You will come back, there will be something like a secret room." Abhishek, in turn, told Ashnoor, "Even if I don't win the trophy, I am leaving after winning hearts." Neelam Giri also cried profusely while leaving the house. Salman Khan told her, "Don't cry. You played well."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TV News

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 10:22 am

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Bigg Boss 19: Major Eviction on Sunday! Two Contestants Eliminated, Ashnoor in Tears, Viewers Shocked

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Dipika Kakar Shares Pain Over Cancer after Surgery

Dipika Kakar cry said my liver cut 22percent and 9cm tumor
TV News

Arvind Trivedi Birth Anniversary: ‘Ramayan’ Actor, Who Played Ravan, Faced Hatred But Was a Devout Man in Real Life

TV Ravan Arvind Trivedi Story
Entertainment

Rumours or Reality? Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Heading for Divorce

Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Divorce
Entertainment

BB 19: Farhana Bhatt makes inflammatory comment on Abhishek during task

'बहस मत करो, तुम्हारी एक्स बाहर चप्पल लेकर खड़ी होगी...' फरहाना भट्ट ने अभिषेक पर किया भड़काऊ कमेंट
TV News

BB 19: Malti Breaks Silence on Amaal Mallik Dating Rumours

'सिर्फ मेरी बाते क्यू कर रही है...' मालती ने बताया अपने और अमाल के डेटिंग की सच्चाई
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.