Bigg Boss 19: Major Eviction on Sunday! Two Contestants Eliminated, Ashnoor in Tears, Viewers Shocked

Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday turned into a very emotional episode. While the show is known for drama and fights, this time was different. Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were evicted from the house. Following their exit, the remaining contestants became emotional. Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur had become very good friends in the house, sharing a strong bond. As Abhishek was evicted, Ashnoor broke down in tears. Abhishek was seen trying to comfort and console her.