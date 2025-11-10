Bigg Boss 19: Major Eviction on Sunday! Two Contestants Eliminated, Ashnoor in Tears, Viewers Shocked

Bigg Boss 19 (Image: Patrika)
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: The reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' usually features daily fights and heated arguments, but the latest major twist has left everyone stunned, as Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode was highly emotional. Not one, but two strong contestants were evicted from the show, leaving the remaining contestants visibly emotional. Ashnoor was particularly heartbroken and couldn't hold back her tears.
Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday turned into a very emotional episode. While the show is known for drama and fights, this time was different. Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were evicted from the house. Following their exit, the remaining contestants became emotional. Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur had become very good friends in the house, sharing a strong bond. As Abhishek was evicted, Ashnoor broke down in tears. Abhishek was seen trying to comfort and console her.
Ashnoor told Abhishek, "You will come back, there will be something like a secret room." Abhishek, in turn, told Ashnoor, "Even if I don't win the trophy, I am leaving after winning hearts." Neelam Giri also cried profusely while leaving the house. Salman Khan told her, "Don't cry. You played well."
