Bigg Boss 19: Seven Contestants Nominated for Eviction This Week

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations: Salman Khan's hit show ‘Bigg Boss 19’ has taken the nation by storm since its premiere. Viewers have been thoroughly entertained since the first episode. In the previous episode, Farhana Bhatt was evicted by the housemates, but she is secretly residing in a secret room, unbeknownst to the other contestants. However, the real drama unfolded when Bigg Boss announced the nomination task.
In Tuesday night's episode, the housemates had to decide which two individuals were unworthy of remaining in the house. This decision led to considerable commotion, ultimately resulting in the nomination of seven contestants. These seven contestants are Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Natalia Janoszek. Neelam Giri received the most votes, eight in total, as many felt she was not a suitable fit for the show. Tanya Mittal received seven votes.
Gaurav Khanna was also targeted and nominated by several housemates during the initial nomination task. It remains to be seen which of these seven contestants will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. Will Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal be able to improve their gameplay? The housemates believe they are not genuine and are putting on a fake show.