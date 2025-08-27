Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

TV News

Bigg Boss 19: Seven Contestants Nominated for Eviction This Week

This week's nominations in 'Bigg Boss 19' were quite exciting. However, seven contestants face eviction, including prominent names like Gaurav Khanna and Tanya Mittal. Read the full story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Bigg Boss 19: इस हफ्ते 7 कंटेंस्टेंट हुए नॉमिनेट, गौरव खन्ना से लेकर तान्या मित्तल के नाम है इस लिस्ट में...
7 कंटेंस्टेंट हुए नॉमिनेट( फोटो सोर्स : X)

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations: Salman Khan's hit show ‘Bigg Boss 19’ has taken the nation by storm since its premiere. Viewers have been thoroughly entertained since the first episode. In the previous episode, Farhana Bhatt was evicted by the housemates, but she is secretly residing in a secret room, unbeknownst to the other contestants. However, the real drama unfolded when Bigg Boss announced the nomination task.

Seven Contestants Nominated This Week

In Tuesday night's episode, the housemates had to decide which two individuals were unworthy of remaining in the house. This decision led to considerable commotion, ultimately resulting in the nomination of seven contestants. These seven contestants are Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Natalia Janoszek. Neelam Giri received the most votes, eight in total, as many felt she was not a suitable fit for the show. Tanya Mittal received seven votes.

Not Genuine, but Fake

Gaurav Khanna was also targeted and nominated by several housemates during the initial nomination task. It remains to be seen which of these seven contestants will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. Will Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal be able to improve their gameplay? The housemates believe they are not genuine and are putting on a fake show.

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 03:47 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Bigg Boss 19: Seven Contestants Nominated for Eviction This Week
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.