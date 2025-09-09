Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Tears and Basheer Ali’s Regret

Bigg Boss 19 Update: 'Bigg Boss 19' is witnessing drama and arguments with each passing day. The 16th day's episode was also quite tumultuous, featuring a heated argument between Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand. Meanwhile, the new captain of the house, Basheer Ali, made a significant decision by saving Nehal Chudasama from nomination and also expressed regret about participating in the show.
The real drama in the Bigg Boss house began when Tanya spotted a worm in the bhindi (okra) in the kitchen. Kunickaa taunted Tanya, saying, "You'll learn a lot if you spend more time in the kitchen." Tanya retorted, "Why would I stay in the kitchen, ma'am? You talk about women's empowerment and then say this." Kunickaa replied, "Who said empowered women don't stay in the kitchen?" Later, Tanya broke down in front of Neelam, warning Kunickaa about the nomination.
Tanya further tells Mridul that when she asked Kunickaa about peeling a cucumber, Kunickaa responded that even an uneducated person would know how to do that. Tanya then recounts Kunickaa's earlier remark, "'Your mother didn't teach you manners. You haven't been taught anything.'" Tanya then says, "Let the nominations come, then I'll tell you." Later, Kunickaa clarifies that she said this two or three days ago and her intentions were not wrong then, nor are they now.
House captain Basheer Ali had the special power to save one contestant from nomination. Basheer promptly saved Nehal Chudasama, sparking a new discussion in the house. Basheer and Nehal are close friends who have supported each other from the beginning, and Basheer upheld their friendship by saving his friend from nomination.
Basheer Ali shouts in front of all the housemates that he made the biggest mistake by joining this season. This is because he feels that he cannot compete with the other contestants in this season. It remains to be seen what further drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss 19 house.