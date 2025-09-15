Bigg Boss 19: Unprecedented Contestant Clash Upends the Game

Abhishek retorted, “Shut up, respect is earned, not demanded, understand?”. Shehbaz, close to Kunickaa, immediately defended her. He accused Abhishek of hypocrisy and lying, claiming Abhishek constantly asked Kunickaa for food and was now insulting her. The argument intensified, with Abhishek warning Shehbaz to “stay within his limits”. Within moments, the altercation turned physical, with both pushing each other. Fellow housemates intervened, and 'Bigg Boss' had to announce to bring the situation under control.