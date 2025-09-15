Bigg Boss 19: Unprecedented Contestant Clash Upends the Game

Abhishek vs Shehbaz Nominated: A minor argument over food in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house escalated into a major incident, creating history. A disagreement between Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha in the kitchen spiralled into a physical altercation. Consequently, 'Bigg Boss 19' nominated both contestants for the entire season. This is considered one of the strictest punishments in the history of the 'Bigg Boss' house.
According to 'Bigg Boss Tak', the fight began with an argument between captain Amaal Malik and Nehal regarding cooking duties. Kunickaa then expressed her disappointment that Amaal ignored repeated requests to clean a kitchen drawer. Kunickaa also stated that Amaal and Abhishek were displaying 'false respect'.
Abhishek retorted, “Shut up, respect is earned, not demanded, understand?”. Shehbaz, close to Kunickaa, immediately defended her. He accused Abhishek of hypocrisy and lying, claiming Abhishek constantly asked Kunickaa for food and was now insulting her. The argument intensified, with Abhishek warning Shehbaz to “stay within his limits”. Within moments, the altercation turned physical, with both pushing each other. Fellow housemates intervened, and 'Bigg Boss' had to announce to bring the situation under control.
After reviewing the footage of the fight, the makers made the firm decision to nominate Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha for elimination for the entire season, regardless of weekly tasks or performance. This punishment sent shockwaves through the house and highlighted the 'Bigg Boss 19' zero-tolerance policy towards violence.