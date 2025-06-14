scriptDipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors | ChatGPT said: Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors | Latest News | Patrika News
Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

Dipika Kakar Post: Dipika Kakar has announced that her liver cancer surgery was successful and that she has been discharged from the hospital after 11 days. However, she also expressed some concerns.

MumbaiJun 14, 2025 / 09:51 am

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Dipika Kakar Discharged from hospital

Dipika Kakar Discharged from hospital

Dipika Kakar Cancer: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar is overjoyed to be discharged from the hospital after surgery. To share her happiness, Dipika made a long Instagram post detailing her journey and expressing gratitude towards her doctors and nurses.

Dipika Kakar Discharged from Hospital

Since learning about her liver cancer, Dipika Kakar has been understandably emotional. Her recent post and photos clearly show her eagerness to return home. Dipika took photos with the doctors and nurses upon her discharge and shared them on social media. She wrote, “11 days here and now at home… tumour removed… but this is just one part of the treatment. More to come, and I’m confident I will overcome this, as I said before.”

Dipika Kakar Discharged After 11 Days of Cancer Surgery

Dipika further wrote, “These 11 days were difficult, but the wonderful people around us made things easier. It was tough, but everyone at the hospital handled everything so well. All the doctors are not only extraordinary but also wonderful human beings! Good treatment… when given with so much love and empathy, the patient recovers faster.”
Dipika Kakar Instagram Post

Dipika Kakar Thanks Doctors and Nurses

Dipika went on to praise the hospital staff, stating that she will be forever grateful. She added, “It’s because of your love and care that I’m returning home healthy, and my greatest strength has been the love, prayers, and blessings you all have given me. Thank you from the heart… I’ve gained so much courage seeing your love. Continue to pray that my treatment goes well and that I get the strength to recover fully.”
Dipika Kakar Instagram Post

Shoaib Ibrahim’s Post

Shoaib Ibrahim also made a post, expressing his happiness at Dipika’s return home, but mentioning a follow-up appointment in a week. He stated that this was just one milestone; much more remains to be done.

