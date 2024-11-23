scriptCID season 2 release date out! | CID season 2 release date out! | Latest News | Patrika News
CID season 2 release date out!

CID Season 2 Release Date: Big Update on CID 2, Find Out When the Show Will Start on TV…

Nov 23, 2024

Patrika Desk

CID Season 2 Release Date: The famous TV show CID 2’s fans were eagerly waiting for its release. Now, the wait is over. The makers have announced the telecast date, and the fans are very happy about it. A teaser has also been released, and the premiere date has also been announced. The crime drama show CID 2’s excitement has increased among the audience. CID’s first season was released in 1998 and remained a favourite among people for almost 21 years.
CID 2’s telecast date has been announced by the makers through a post. The entire information has been shared. This crime drama show, which has been a favourite among people for 21 years, will soon be back on Sony TV. It was a show that was loved by people of all ages, from children to elderly people. Its popularity was such that it remained the first choice of the audience as long as it was on air.
Sony TV has released a promo, in which the date of the show’s telecast has also been announced. The promo has been shared on the official page of Sony TV, and the date has also been announced.
Sony TV has also released a promo, saying, “Criminals may lock their doors, but they cannot escape Daya. Watch CID from December 21, every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm only on Sony TV.” The promo features a powerful dialogue by Daya – “The enemy thinks it’s easy to finish me, but I’ll remind them, I’m not the one who dies easily, I’m Daya.” The fans are very happy to see this.
Let us tell you that CID Season 2 will be telecast on Sony TV from next month, i.e., December 21, every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm.

