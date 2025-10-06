Dipika Kakar Tears Up Discussing Cancer, Shares Health Update

Dipika Kakar (Image: Patrika)
Dipika Kakar Cancer: TV actress Dipika Kakar, who gained fame as Simar Bahu, was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer a few months ago. Following the diagnosis, her lifestyle, diet, and overall routine have undergone significant changes. The actress has undergone surgery, but the risk of cancer recurrence has not yet subsided. Dipika had previously shared that several of her blood tests had come back normal. In light of this, Dipika is trying to resume her life as before, though she acknowledges it won't be easy. She recently shared a new vlog where she was seen crying again and provided an update on her health.
Dipika Kakar frequently shares her joys and sorrows with her fans through her vlogs. She had also shared information about her cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery in her vlogs. In her latest vlog, Dipika showcased her holiday trip with her husband Shoaib and son Ruhaan, during which they enjoyed themselves immensely. She also bought several items for her family from the trip. Upon returning home, Dipika revealed that she had engaged in an activity that brings her the most joy for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.
In the vlog, Dipika showed herself cooking for her family. While in the kitchen, she became emotional and started crying. She was seen wiping away tears repeatedly. She expressed that she loves doing things for her family the most but hadn't been able to do so after her cancer diagnosis. Today, after a long time, she cooked, albeit with some difficulty, as her domestic help was on leave. She was preparing something special for her family. Dipika further stated that her health is now stable, and she is gradually recovering.
Seeing Dipika cry, her husband Shoaib comforted her. During this time, Dipika also praised her family. Her fans were delighted to see Dipika back to her activities and began commenting, offering prayers for her well-being.
Big NewsView All
TV News
Entertainment
Trending