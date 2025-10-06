Dipika Kakar Tears Up Discussing Cancer, Shares Health Update

In the vlog, Dipika showed herself cooking for her family. While in the kitchen, she became emotional and started crying. She was seen wiping away tears repeatedly. She expressed that she loves doing things for her family the most but hadn't been able to do so after her cancer diagnosis. Today, after a long time, she cooked, albeit with some difficulty, as her domestic help was on leave. She was preparing something special for her family. Dipika further stated that her health is now stable, and she is gradually recovering.