Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Dipika Kakar Tears Up Discussing Cancer, Shares Health Update

Dipika Kakkar has once again been seen crying in her new blog. She has informed her fans about her condition. Upon hearing this, her fans have flooded the comments section.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Dipika Kakar cry

Dipika Kakar (Image: Patrika)

Dipika Kakar Cancer: TV actress Dipika Kakar, who gained fame as Simar Bahu, was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer a few months ago. Following the diagnosis, her lifestyle, diet, and overall routine have undergone significant changes. The actress has undergone surgery, but the risk of cancer recurrence has not yet subsided. Dipika had previously shared that several of her blood tests had come back normal. In light of this, Dipika is trying to resume her life as before, though she acknowledges it won't be easy. She recently shared a new vlog where she was seen crying again and provided an update on her health.

Dipika Kakar Provides Health Update

Dipika Kakar frequently shares her joys and sorrows with her fans through her vlogs. She had also shared information about her cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery in her vlogs. In her latest vlog, Dipika showcased her holiday trip with her husband Shoaib and son Ruhaan, during which they enjoyed themselves immensely. She also bought several items for her family from the trip. Upon returning home, Dipika revealed that she had engaged in an activity that brings her the most joy for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

Dipika Shares Update Tearfully

In the vlog, Dipika showed herself cooking for her family. While in the kitchen, she became emotional and started crying. She was seen wiping away tears repeatedly. She expressed that she loves doing things for her family the most but hadn't been able to do so after her cancer diagnosis. Today, after a long time, she cooked, albeit with some difficulty, as her domestic help was on leave. She was preparing something special for her family. Dipika further stated that her health is now stable, and she is gradually recovering.

Fans Praying for Dipika

Seeing Dipika cry, her husband Shoaib comforted her. During this time, Dipika also praised her family. Her fans were delighted to see Dipika back to her activities and began commenting, offering prayers for her well-being.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TV News

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 03:10 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Dipika Kakar Tears Up Discussing Cancer, Shares Health Update

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

BB19: Salman Khan Jabs Elvish Yadav Over Snake Venom Case

सलमान ने सांप के जहर मामले पर एल्विश को मारा ताना! कहा- एल्विश का है विश से पुराना सलमान ने सांप के जहर मामले पर एल्विश को मारा ताना! कहा- एल्विश का है विश से पुराना है नाताहै नाता
Entertainment

Elvish Yadav 'Hangs the System' in Bigg Boss 19 House, Causing Chaos: What's Next?

एल्विश यादव ने बिग बॉस 19 के घर में नींद का सिस्टम किया हैंग, मची खलबली, जानें क्या होगा अंजाम
Entertainment

Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer, Describing Her Struggles

Hina Khan emotional talking to breast cancer people do underestimate cancer survivor
TV News

Elvish Yadav Questions Bigg Boss 19 Eviction, Calls it ‘Unfair’ – Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19 के एविक्शन पर एल्विश ने उठाया सवाल ,कहा- ये अनफेयर है भाई... वीडियो वायरल
TV News

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Unmasks a ‘Hypocritical’ Character on Weekend Ka Vaar, Slams Amaal Malik

Bigg Boss 19 Updates
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.