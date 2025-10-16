Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Diljit Dosanjh Announces Good News for Punjab Flood Victims, Donates KBC Winnings to Aid Efforts

Diljit Dosanjh is a famous Punjabi actor, singer, and film producer. He has made his mark through many hit Punjabi films and songs. Now, he will soon be seen on the TV show KBC...

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

दिलजीत दोसांझ ने पंजाब के बाढ़ पीड़ितों को दी खुशखबरी, KBC में जीती रकम देंगे मदद के लिए

Diljit Dosanjh (Image: X)

Diljit Dosanjh On KBC: Famous Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen on Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC 17. Diljit has completed the shooting of this episode. However, the date of its stream has not been revealed yet.

KBC winnings to be donated for aid

It is worth noting that Diljit recently interacted with his fans on the social media platform X. Not only this, when a user asked about the KBC experience, Diljit said, 'It's for the floods in Punjab.' From this, it is being estimated that Diljit will donate the money won on KBC to help the flood-affected families in Punjab.

However, there is no official information yet about the amount won on KBC. In fact, a few days ago, Diljit himself shared a video stating that he had started shooting for KBC 17. Diljit stands with the people affected by the floods in Punjab. He had previously expressed his concern for the people of Punjab.

Diljit Dosanjh brings good news for flood victims in Punjab

According to reports, Diljit has adopted the 10 most affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar and plans to provide them with food, water, medicines, and long-term rehabilitation support. Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh's appearance on KBC and his decision to donate the prize money to flood victims is a commendable step. His fans are eagerly awaiting this episode.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 02:04 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Diljit Dosanjh Announces Good News for Punjab Flood Victims, Donates KBC Winnings to Aid Efforts

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Pankaj Dheer's Wife's Condition Worsens After His Death; Son Niketan Supports Her, Video Leaves Netizens Emotional

Pankaj Dheer death Wife cry son nikitin consoles mother
TV News

BB 19: Malti Chahar reprimands contestant over outfit

कपड़े पहनकर मुझसे बात करो...मालती चाहर ने इस कंटेस्टेंट को लगाई फटकार
Entertainment

KBC 17: Child misbehaves with Amitabh Bachchan, Users enraged after watching video

KBC Contestant manners child misbehaved
TV News

24-Year-Old Terrifying Horror Show That Instilled Fear Instantly

24 साल पुराना ये खौफनाक हॉरर शो, टीवी ऑन करते ही छा जाता था डर का साया, आज भी अकेले देखने की हिम्मत नहीं!
Entertainment

Karwa Chauth 2025: TV and Bollywood Actresses Observe Fast for Husbands' Long Life, Photos Go Viral

Karwa Chauth 2025: टीवी से बॉलीवुड तक इन एक्ट्रेसेस ने अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए रखा व्रत, फोटोज वायरल
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.