Diljit Dosanjh Announces Good News for Punjab Flood Victims, Donates KBC Winnings to Aid Efforts

Diljit Dosanjh (Image: X)
Diljit Dosanjh On KBC: Famous Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen on Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC 17. Diljit has completed the shooting of this episode. However, the date of its stream has not been revealed yet.
It is worth noting that Diljit recently interacted with his fans on the social media platform X. Not only this, when a user asked about the KBC experience, Diljit said, 'It's for the floods in Punjab.' From this, it is being estimated that Diljit will donate the money won on KBC to help the flood-affected families in Punjab.
However, there is no official information yet about the amount won on KBC. In fact, a few days ago, Diljit himself shared a video stating that he had started shooting for KBC 17. Diljit stands with the people affected by the floods in Punjab. He had previously expressed his concern for the people of Punjab.
According to reports, Diljit has adopted the 10 most affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar and plans to provide them with food, water, medicines, and long-term rehabilitation support. Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh's appearance on KBC and his decision to donate the prize money to flood victims is a commendable step. His fans are eagerly awaiting this episode.
