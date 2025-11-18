Dipika Kakar Breaks Down Upon Receiving Medical Report, Shares Crucial Update on Lump in Her Throat

Dipika Kakar (Image: Patrika)
Dipika Kakar Liver Cancer: Television actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer. She is undergoing continuous treatment, and a tumour the size of a tennis ball in her abdomen has been surgically removed. She recently revealed that 22% of her liver had to be resected. Some time ago, she shared information about her blood test reports, stating that further tests were required. The results of these tests are now out, and Dipika shared this information in a video, breaking down in tears at the hospital after receiving the reports. Her condition appeared to be quite distressing, and fans expressed concern after watching her vlog.
Dipika Kakar met with her doctors, accompanied by her husband Shoaib, to discuss her medical reports. During this meeting, she tearfully stated that her treatment is progressing well and her body is responding positively to the therapy. Continuing with tears, Dipika said, "Everything is fine. Every day brings something new. The key is to keep moving forward with it. We are trying our best."
Dipika Kakar further shared, "Today, I'm having a bit of an emotional breakdown. I'm still crying. All the reports are normal, and everything is going well, but that fear in the heart, that everything should be alright. Every day I am dealing with something new. I met my doctor, and they said everything is fine. My other doctor also said that everything will be good."
Discussing her daily routine, Dipika Kakar added, "I am dealing with new things every day. Sometimes my thyroid is fluctuating. Due to hormones, my body is undergoing changes. My skin is becoming very dry. I feel a strange pressure in my ears and throat. While these might seem like minor issues, I have to deal with each one. Sometimes I feel tired, but every morning I tell myself that these are nothing, and we can either dwell on them or move forward. This is how you can fight and move ahead. So, we must not give up." At this point, Dipika began to cry and said that one must have faith in the Almighty.
Dipika's husband, Shoaib, added, "No matter how strong Dipika tries to appear, only the person fighting this illness truly knows what they are going through. There is nothing in our hands; what has happened has happened. We can only fight this disease with strength and ensure we receive good treatment; the rest should be left to the Almighty."
Dipika further disclosed that she has felt a lump in her throat, which is also causing considerable pain. She has consulted her doctor, who suggested it might be due to a cold and not a cause for alarm. However, if it persists or worsens, further tests will be conducted.
Big NewsView All
TV News
Entertainment
Trending