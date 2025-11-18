Dipika Kakar Breaks Down Upon Receiving Medical Report, Shares Crucial Update on Lump in Her Throat

Discussing her daily routine, Dipika Kakar added, "I am dealing with new things every day. Sometimes my thyroid is fluctuating. Due to hormones, my body is undergoing changes. My skin is becoming very dry. I feel a strange pressure in my ears and throat. While these might seem like minor issues, I have to deal with each one. Sometimes I feel tired, but every morning I tell myself that these are nothing, and we can either dwell on them or move forward. This is how you can fight and move ahead. So, we must not give up." At this point, Dipika began to cry and said that one must have faith in the Almighty.