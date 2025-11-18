Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Dipika Kakar Breaks Down Upon Receiving Medical Report, Shares Crucial Update on Lump in Her Throat

Dipika Kakkar shared a new vlog providing information about her medical report. She was seen crying while standing on the hospital stairs. Her condition appeared to be very serious.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Dipika Kakar bitterly cry

Dipika Kakar (Image: Patrika)

Dipika Kakar Liver Cancer: Television actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer. She is undergoing continuous treatment, and a tumour the size of a tennis ball in her abdomen has been surgically removed. She recently revealed that 22% of her liver had to be resected. Some time ago, she shared information about her blood test reports, stating that further tests were required. The results of these tests are now out, and Dipika shared this information in a video, breaking down in tears at the hospital after receiving the reports. Her condition appeared to be quite distressing, and fans expressed concern after watching her vlog.

Dipika Kakar Provides Update on Medical Report

Dipika Kakar met with her doctors, accompanied by her husband Shoaib, to discuss her medical reports. During this meeting, she tearfully stated that her treatment is progressing well and her body is responding positively to the therapy. Continuing with tears, Dipika said, "Everything is fine. Every day brings something new. The key is to keep moving forward with it. We are trying our best."

Dipika Kakar Cries Inconsolably at Hospital

Dipika Kakar further shared, "Today, I'm having a bit of an emotional breakdown. I'm still crying. All the reports are normal, and everything is going well, but that fear in the heart, that everything should be alright. Every day I am dealing with something new. I met my doctor, and they said everything is fine. My other doctor also said that everything will be good."

Discussing her daily routine, Dipika Kakar added, "I am dealing with new things every day. Sometimes my thyroid is fluctuating. Due to hormones, my body is undergoing changes. My skin is becoming very dry. I feel a strange pressure in my ears and throat. While these might seem like minor issues, I have to deal with each one. Sometimes I feel tired, but every morning I tell myself that these are nothing, and we can either dwell on them or move forward. This is how you can fight and move ahead. So, we must not give up." At this point, Dipika began to cry and said that one must have faith in the Almighty.

Dipika Expresses Faith in God

Dipika's husband, Shoaib, added, "No matter how strong Dipika tries to appear, only the person fighting this illness truly knows what they are going through. There is nothing in our hands; what has happened has happened. We can only fight this disease with strength and ensure we receive good treatment; the rest should be left to the Almighty."

Dipika Discovers a Lump in Her Throat

Dipika further disclosed that she has felt a lump in her throat, which is also causing considerable pain. She has consulted her doctor, who suggested it might be due to a cold and not a cause for alarm. However, if it persists or worsens, further tests will be conducted.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TV News

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 01:28 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Dipika Kakar Breaks Down Upon Receiving Medical Report, Shares Crucial Update on Lump in Her Throat

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Bigg Boss 19: Major Eviction on Sunday! Two Contestants Eliminated, Ashnoor in Tears, Viewers Shocked

Bigg boss 19 weekend ka vaar Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri eliminated
TV News

Dipika Kakar Shares Pain Over Cancer after Surgery

Dipika Kakar cry said my liver cut 22percent and 9cm tumor
TV News

Arvind Trivedi Birth Anniversary: ‘Ramayan’ Actor, Who Played Ravan, Faced Hatred But Was a Devout Man in Real Life

TV Ravan Arvind Trivedi Story
Entertainment

Rumours or Reality? Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Heading for Divorce

Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Divorce
Entertainment

BB 19: Farhana Bhatt makes inflammatory comment on Abhishek during task

'बहस मत करो, तुम्हारी एक्स बाहर चप्पल लेकर खड़ी होगी...' फरहाना भट्ट ने अभिषेक पर किया भड़काऊ कमेंट
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.