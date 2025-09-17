Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Hair Loss, a Potential Cancer Side Effect

Dipika Kakar Cancer: Television actress Dipika Kakar has been openly emotional about her cancer battle. A few months ago, she experienced stomach pain, and tests revealed a tennis ball-sized tumour in her abdomen. While surgery has been performed, her life has drastically changed due to ongoing medication and its side effects. Doctors have warned that the danger hasn't completely passed. She is now experiencing hair loss, leading to emotional distress.
Dipika Kakar previously shared a blog post during Eid, detailing numerous blood tests with positive results. Even then, she expressed significant emotional distress, mentioning the heavy dosage of medication she was taking. In a recent vlog, she revealed ongoing and significant hair loss.
Dipika was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment with the prescribed medication. She shared, “I am quite distressed. You can see my hair falling out; not just a little, but a lot. After showering, I remain silent for 10-15 minutes, avoiding conversation. The significant hair loss is frightening. Otherwise, things are relatively okay.”
Upon receiving her cancer diagnosis, Dipika Kakar's family was devastated. Due to complications, her surgery was delayed. She is now on medication, but anxiety remains. She frequently requests prayers from her fans. Her well-wishers continue to offer support and prayers for her recovery.