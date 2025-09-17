Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

TV News

Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Hair Loss, a Potential Cancer Side Effect

Dipika Kakar has revealed that she is experiencing the effects of cancer. She stated that she is experiencing excessive hair loss and has further tests scheduled in two months.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Dipika Kakar suffering extreme hair fall
Dipika Kakar (Image: X)

Dipika Kakar Cancer: Television actress Dipika Kakar has been openly emotional about her cancer battle. A few months ago, she experienced stomach pain, and tests revealed a tennis ball-sized tumour in her abdomen. While surgery has been performed, her life has drastically changed due to ongoing medication and its side effects. Doctors have warned that the danger hasn't completely passed. She is now experiencing hair loss, leading to emotional distress.

Dipika Kakar's Hair Loss Begins

Dipika Kakar previously shared a blog post during Eid, detailing numerous blood tests with positive results. Even then, she expressed significant emotional distress, mentioning the heavy dosage of medication she was taking. In a recent vlog, she revealed ongoing and significant hair loss.

Dipika Avoids Interaction After Shower

Dipika was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment with the prescribed medication. She shared, “I am quite distressed. You can see my hair falling out; not just a little, but a lot. After showering, I remain silent for 10-15 minutes, avoiding conversation. The significant hair loss is frightening. Otherwise, things are relatively okay.”

Dipika Undergoes Medication

Upon receiving her cancer diagnosis, Dipika Kakar's family was devastated. Due to complications, her surgery was delayed. She is now on medication, but anxiety remains. She frequently requests prayers from her fans. Her well-wishers continue to offer support and prayers for her recovery.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 01:00 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Hair Loss, a Potential Cancer Side Effect
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.