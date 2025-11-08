Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dipika Kakar Shares Pain Over Cancer after Surgery

Dipika Kakar has spoken from the heart about how she got cancer. She has also revealed that 22% of her liver has been removed, but she still does not know if she is completely free of cancer...

Mumbai

image

Nov 08, 2025

Nov 08, 2025

Dipika Kakar cry said my liver cut 22percent and 9cm tumor

Dipika Kakar (Image: Patrika)

Dipika Kakar On Cancer: Dipika Kakar, who became a household name with 'Sasural Simar Ka', is currently in the news for her liver cancer. She and her husband Shoaib often give fans health updates, and once again Dipika has spoken about cancer. She revealed that she is suffering from Stage 2 liver cancer. The couple recently discovered that the actress had a tennis ball-sized tumour in her abdomen, and she underwent surgery soon after. However, Dipika's latest revelation has left her fans worried and shocked. Dipika stated that she is awaiting a new scan, which will determine if she is completely cancer-free.

Makes a Big Revelation About Cancer Surgery

Dipika Kakar recently appeared on the podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. During the conversation, she shared details about her health, stating that she is scheduled for another FAPI scan in the first week of November. This scan is similar to a CT scan but is specifically used to detect cancer cells in the body. "For me, Alhamdulillah, the best thing has been that in my case, the cancer was confined to the tumour. During my previous FAPI scan, no cancer cells were found anywhere else in the body. We are hoping for the same going forward, as approximately 22% of my liver, which included a 9-centimetre tumour, was surgically removed," she said.

Oral Therapy to Continue for Two Years

Dipika Kakar further added, "Even after the tumour was removed, I need to be very cautious. I am undergoing oral targeted therapy, which works like chemotherapy, and it will continue for the next two years to prevent the cancer from recurring. Keeping this in mind, regular scans are essential."

Doctors Were Also Surprised

Speaking further about her cancer, Dipika said, "My cancer diagnosis was quite shocking. My surgeon was also surprised and couldn't understand how someone like me, who leads a healthy lifestyle and has never smoked, could develop this. I had a problem with gallstones. When the doctor conducted a CRP test and a CT scan, along with the stones, a 9-centimetre tumour was found, marking the beginning of my cancer journey, which has completely changed my life today." Her fans are now praying for her recovery and leaving comments wishing her a speedy recovery.

