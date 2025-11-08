Dipika Kakar Shares Pain Over Cancer after Surgery

Dipika Kakar recently appeared on the podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. During the conversation, she shared details about her health, stating that she is scheduled for another FAPI scan in the first week of November. This scan is similar to a CT scan but is specifically used to detect cancer cells in the body. "For me, Alhamdulillah, the best thing has been that in my case, the cancer was confined to the tumour. During my previous FAPI scan, no cancer cells were found anywhere else in the body. We are hoping for the same going forward, as approximately 22% of my liver, which included a 9-centimetre tumour, was surgically removed," she said.