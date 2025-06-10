Dipika Kakar’s Emotional Post-Surgery Health Update

Shoaib Ibrahim, sharing his vlog, mentioned that Dipika is now better than before. She is able to eat a little. He then introduced Dipika to everyone. As soon as Dipika appeared in the video, she started crying. Dipika said, “There’s nothing much to say. I’ve become emotional after the surgery. I’m crying over small things. I was already quite emotional, and now even more so. I’ll talk to you all comfortably later. Thank you very much for your prayers. Even in the hospital, people were telling me, ‘Ma’am, you will get better.’ Relatives of other patients were also saying they were praying for me and that I would recover soon. I developed a cough, which caused problems with my stitches; they were on the verge of breaking. But now it’s fine. I’ll talk to you all comfortably later.”

Dipika Describes Problems with Stitches (Dipika Kakar health Update) Shoaib further stated, “Initially, there was fear of infection. Because of this, the doctor didn’t allow me or any other family member to see Dipika. Once she’s discharged, we’ll have to take great care of her because there are chances of infection. Recalling the period from when Dipika’s tumour was detected to the operation, Shoaib said it was a very difficult time for us.”