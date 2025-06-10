scriptDipika Kakar’s Emotional Post-Surgery Health Update | Latest News | Patrika News
Dipika Kakar’s Emotional Post-Surgery Health Update

Shoaib Ibrahim, sharing his vlog, mentioned that Dipika is now better than before. She is able to eat a little.

MumbaiJun 10, 2025 / 09:52 am

Patrika Desk

Dipika Kakar’s First Video after surgery: TV’s famous actress, Simar from ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, has been in the headlines regarding her cancer and subsequent surgery. Her first video from the hospital has now emerged. It clearly shows a bandage on the actress’s neck, and pain is evident on her face. Her fans are quite emotional after watching this video. It’s worth noting that Dipika’s surgery lasted 14 hours, and she spent 72 hours in the ICU.
Shoaib Ibrahim, sharing his vlog, mentioned that Dipika is now better than before. She is able to eat a little. He then introduced Dipika to everyone. As soon as Dipika appeared in the video, she started crying. Dipika said, “There’s nothing much to say. I’ve become emotional after the surgery. I’m crying over small things. I was already quite emotional, and now even more so. I’ll talk to you all comfortably later. Thank you very much for your prayers. Even in the hospital, people were telling me, ‘Ma’am, you will get better.’ Relatives of other patients were also saying they were praying for me and that I would recover soon. I developed a cough, which caused problems with my stitches; they were on the verge of breaking. But now it’s fine. I’ll talk to you all comfortably later.”

Dipika Describes Problems with Stitches (Dipika Kakar health Update)

Shoaib further stated, “Initially, there was fear of infection. Because of this, the doctor didn’t allow me or any other family member to see Dipika. Once she’s discharged, we’ll have to take great care of her because there are chances of infection. Recalling the period from when Dipika’s tumour was detected to the operation, Shoaib said it was a very difficult time for us.”

Shoaib Describes Negative Thoughts

Shoaib said, “I was reminded of the time in 2021 when my father was also hospitalised. But the good thing is that both of them have come out of this phase. We remained quite positive during this difficult time, but being human, negative thoughts do creep in sometimes.”

