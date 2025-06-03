scriptDipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers | Latest News | Patrika News
Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

Dipika Kakar’s surgery is scheduled for today, Tuesday. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared this information via a social media post and requested prayers.

Jun 03, 2025

Patrika Desk

Dipika Kakar Liver Cancer Surgery: Television’s famous bahu Dipika Kakar is currently experiencing significant pain. She was recently diagnosed with liver cancer. Providing an update, Shoaib Ibrahim made a post, revealing that today is a crucial day for Dipika as she undergoes a major surgery on Tuesday, expected to be lengthy. Following this news, her fans are offering prayers for her well-being. Shoaib’s post reflects his fear and anxiety, urging everyone to pray for his wife’s safety.

Both Dipika Kakar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, have been keeping fans updated on social media about her cancer diagnosis and health. Last night (Monday), Shoaib posted on Instagram: “Dipika’s surgery is tomorrow morning… it will be a long surgery… during the surgery, she will need your prayers and encouragement the most. Please keep her in your prayers.”
Dipika Kakar Diagnosed Liver Cancer

Shoaib Ibrahim reveals the surgery will be lengthy

A few weeks ago, Dipika experienced upper abdominal pain, initially dismissed as normal by the couple. However, after medical tests, a tennis ball-sized tumour was discovered in her liver. A biopsy revealed it to be a stage 2 malignant (cancerous) tumour.
Dipika Kakar liver tumour surgery

People are praying for Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar’s surgery was initially scheduled after the tumour’s detection, but was postponed due to her deteriorating health. She experienced chest pain, tightness, cough, and fever. Shoaib explained, “Doctors said that surgery in this condition could be risky, so the surgery will be performed when Dipika’s condition improves.”

