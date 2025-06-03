Dipika Kakar's Liver Cancer Surgery Today: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers

Dipika Kakar’s Surgery Scheduled for Tuesday Both Dipika Kakar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, have been keeping fans updated on social media about her cancer diagnosis and health. Last night (Monday), Shoaib posted on Instagram: “Dipika’s surgery is tomorrow morning… it will be a long surgery… during the surgery, she will need your prayers and encouragement the most. Please keep her in your prayers.”

Shoaib Ibrahim reveals the surgery will be lengthy A few weeks ago, Dipika experienced upper abdominal pain, initially dismissed as normal by the couple. However, after medical tests, a tennis ball-sized tumour was discovered in her liver. A biopsy revealed it to be a stage 2 malignant (cancerous) tumour. A few weeks ago, Dipika experienced upper abdominal pain, initially dismissed as normal by the couple. However, after medical tests, a tennis ball-sized tumour was discovered in her liver. A biopsy revealed it to be a stage 2 malignant (cancerous) tumour.