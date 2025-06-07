scriptDipika Kakar's Liver Partially Removed; Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Health Update After Cancer Surgery | Latest News | Patrika News
TV News

Dipika Kakar's Liver Partially Removed; Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Health Update After Cancer Surgery

Dipika Kakar Health Update: Three days have passed since Dipika Kakar underwent liver cancer surgery. Now, on the occasion of Eid, Shoaib has shared an update on her condition.

MumbaiJun 07, 2025 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

Dipika Kakar Out Of ICU After Cancer Surgery: Television actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. The actress learned about this life-threatening illness a few days ago. She has now undergone liver cancer surgery. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a vlog providing an update on her health. He mentioned that Dipika’s surgery lasted 14 hours, and the lack of news from the operating theatre caused considerable anxiety. A portion of her liver had to be removed to save her life and ensure her future health. He requested prayers for her.

Dipika Kakar Out of ICU (Dipika Kakar Health Update)

Providing an update on Dipika’s health, Shoaib said, “Tomorrow is Eid al-Adha, and on this auspicious day, Dipika has been moved out of the ICU. I am grateful that she is out of the ICU and with us. She was in the ICU for three days, and her condition is improving after the surgery. In the evening, the doctors decided to move her to a room. She will remain here for a few days because the surgery was extensive; she was in the operating theatre for 14 hours.”

Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals 14-Hour Surgery (Dipika Kakar Liver Cancer Surgery)

Shoaib further stated, “We were all very worried about Dipika because the doctor had mentioned it would be a long surgery. She was admitted at 8:30 am and came out of the operating theatre at 11:30 pm. I met her after she was shifted to the ICU, between 6 and 7 pm. During this time, we were all very anxious because there were no updates from the operating theatre, as we had never witnessed such a serious surgery before.”
Shoaib explained, “Thankfully, the doctor assured me that if they didn’t come out for updates, it meant the surgery was going well and she would be completely fine.” Shoaib further explained how Dipika also had a gallstone, which was removed during the surgery. Her gallbladder was also removed due to the stone, and a small part of her liver had to be resected because the tumour was cancerous.
Small Portion of Dipika’s Liver Removed (Dipika Kakar Gall Bladder Stone)

Shoaib revealed that the doctors updated them that the liver is an organ that regenerates over time. Therefore, it’s not something to stress over, but vigilance and good care are necessary.

News / Entertainment / TV News / Dipika Kakar's Liver Partially Removed; Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Health Update After Cancer Surgery

