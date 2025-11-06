Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BB 19: Farhana Bhatt makes inflammatory comment on Abhishek during task

Farhana Bhatt was seen making inflammatory comments about Abhishek, which further heated up the atmosphere. Not only Abhishek but also the other contestants present there were surprised by her statement…

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

'बहस मत करो, तुम्हारी एक्स बाहर चप्पल लेकर खड़ी होगी...' फरहाना भट्ट ने अभिषेक पर किया भड़काऊ कमेंट

Image : (X @BiggBoss_Tak)

Farhana Bhatt's Fight With Abhishek Bajaj: As Bigg Boss 19 progresses towards its finale, the atmosphere inside the house is becoming increasingly dramatic. The previous episode of Bigg Boss 19 began with a lot of drama and arguments. Following a ration task, a heated argument erupted between Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhatt, during which Farhana, as usual, seemed to cross her limits.

Farhana Bhatt Makes Provocative Comment on Abhishek

In the task assigned by Bigg Boss, which involved filling in blanks related to internet setups, tensions escalated when Neelam called Abhishek a sycophant, leading to a major argument. Farhana told Abhishek not to argue with her and reiterated that his ex-girlfriend was waiting outside with slippers.

Abhishek responded to this, but amidst the altercation, Ashnoor defended her friend and spoke to Farhana. Ashnoor stated, "You cannot comment on someone's personal life." To which Farhana retorted, "I will do whatever I want, in my own way." Ashnoor then became angry and said, "Don't do Laila-Majnu stuff here, and this anger is useless." Despite this, the matter did not calm down, and other housemates began to discuss the incident.

Farhana Also Involved in Theft

During the task, as soon as this week's ration arrived, Neelam and Tanya went to the storeroom and planned to steal jaggery. Farhana also joined in the theft. Tanya and Neelam stole the jaggery and hid it in Amal's bag and later in Shahbaz's bag. Ashnoor then became suspicious of them and got the items checked. Abhishek was also present at that time. This theft is expected to cause a major uproar in the house and have significant repercussions. The tension in Bigg Boss 19 is escalating. It remains to be seen whether there will be an eviction this week.

