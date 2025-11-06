BB 19: Farhana Bhatt makes inflammatory comment on Abhishek during task

During the task, as soon as this week's ration arrived, Neelam and Tanya went to the storeroom and planned to steal jaggery. Farhana also joined in the theft. Tanya and Neelam stole the jaggery and hid it in Amal's bag and later in Shahbaz's bag. Ashnoor then became suspicious of them and got the items checked. Abhishek was also present at that time. This theft is expected to cause a major uproar in the house and have significant repercussions. The tension in Bigg Boss 19 is escalating. It remains to be seen whether there will be an eviction this week.